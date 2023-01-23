68th BPSC Admit Card 2023 On Jan 28 @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Prelims Call Letter Download Steps

BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023: Bihar PSC has released a short notice regarding Admit Card update for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Prelims Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a short notice on 23 January 2023 regarding Admit Card update for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Commission will be uploading the Admit Card downloading link on 28 January 2023 on its official website. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in, once it it uploaded.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and password to the link on the official website.

You can download the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 short notice regarding the Admit Card downloading link update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023-Notice





It is noted that BPSC is set to conduct the 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 12 February 2023. The exam is scheduled in total 805 exam centers in 38 districts across the state.

Commission will upload the Admit Card downloading link on 28 January 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit card from the link available on the official website after providing their login credentials. Candidates will get all the their details includign exam center/venue and others on the Admit Card.



Steps to Download: BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 Notice

Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) .i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Regarding Admit Cards for 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 Notice in a new window.

Download BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023 Notice and save it for future reference.