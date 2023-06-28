69th BPSC Notification 2023 Out; Application Form From July 15, Check Exam Date, Vacancy

BPSC 69th Jobs 2023 Apply Online For 340 Vacancies

69th BPSC Notification 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)  has issued the notification for the 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for 340+ Group B and C posts on its official website. You can check all details here including eligibility, important dates, application process here. 

BPSC 69th Notification 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the recruitment notification for the 69th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can fill BPSC 69th application form for 340+ various Group A and B positions online mode through the official website starting from July 15, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done in three stages including Prelims/Mains followed by Interviews. According to the short notice released, the preliminary exam will be conducted on September 30, 2023, whereas the mains exam will be held in February 2024. The interview process will take place between April and May 2024.

BPSC 69th Exam Date 2023

Online application starting date     July 15, 2023
Online application closing date     August 5, 2023
Preliminary exam     September 30, 2023
Mains exam     February 2024
Interview     April-May 2024

BPSC 69th Educational Qualification

Candidates should have graduated from any recognised university. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.  

BPSC 69th Notification 2023: Overview 

Organization     Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
Post Name     Group B/C Posts 
Vacancies     340+
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Bihar
Opening Date for Online Application July 15, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  August 5, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Preliminary exam     September 30, 2023
Official Website    https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

BPSC 69th 2023 Age Limit 

To apply for BPSC 69th 2023 Notification, candidates should be between 21 and 37 years of age as of January 1, 2023. You can check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the upper age limit. 

BPSC 69th 2023 Notification PDF

BPSC 69th Application Form 2023

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website– https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/
Step 2: Register as a new user and signup on the homepage and click on it.
Step 3: Now fill in the required information accurately, including your name, contact details, and a valid email address.
Step 4: After that, create a secure password and complete the registration process..
Step 5: Now login to your account and go back to the homepage and click on the desired link. 
Step 6: Fill in the application form: Carefully fill in all the necessary details in the online application form. Provide accurate personal information, educational qualifications, and any other details as required.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for BPSC 69th Recruitment 2023?

Online application starting date is July 15, 2023 whereas last date to apply is August 5, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BPSC 69th Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have Graduate from any recognised university.

What are the Jobs in BPSC 69th Recruitment 2023 ?

Bihar PSC has issued the notification for 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for 340+ Group B and C posts on its official website.

