69th BPSC Notification 2023 Out; Application Form From July 15, Check Exam Date, Vacancy

69th BPSC Notification 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued the notification for the 69th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for 340+ Group B and C posts on its official website. You can check all details here including eligibility, important dates, application process here.

Selection for these posts will be done in three stages including Prelims/Mains followed by Interviews. According to the short notice released, the preliminary exam will be conducted on September 30, 2023, whereas the mains exam will be held in February 2024. The interview process will take place between April and May 2024.

BPSC 69th Exam Date 2023

Online application starting date July 15, 2023 Online application closing date August 5, 2023 Preliminary exam September 30, 2023 Mains exam February 2024 Interview April-May 2024

BPSC 69th Educational Qualification

Candidates should have graduated from any recognised university. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

BPSC 69th Notification 2023: Overview

Organization Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Post Name Group B/C Posts Vacancies 340+ Category Govt Jobs Job Location Bihar Opening Date for Online Application July 15, 2023 Last Date for Online Application August 5, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Preliminary exam September 30, 2023 Official Website https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

BPSC 69th 2023 Age Limit

To apply for BPSC 69th 2023 Notification, candidates should be between 21 and 37 years of age as of January 1, 2023. You can check the notification link for details of the relaxation in the upper age limit.

BPSC 69th 2023 Notification PDF

BPSC 69th Application Form 2023

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website– https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Register as a new user and signup on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Now fill in the required information accurately, including your name, contact details, and a valid email address.

Step 4: After that, create a secure password and complete the registration process..

Step 5: Now login to your account and go back to the homepage and click on the desired link.

Step 6: Fill in the application form: Carefully fill in all the necessary details in the online application form. Provide accurate personal information, educational qualifications, and any other details as required.