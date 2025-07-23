Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Assistant Environmental Engineer & Other Post Admit Card PDF at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

The BPSC AEEAdmit Card 2025 has been released on the official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in, on July 23, 2025 for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between July 26 and July 27, 2025. A direct link is provided below to download the admit card.

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 23, 2025, 12:14 IST
BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 OUT
BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 OUT

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Environmental Engineer & Other Post Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The BPSC AEE exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025.
The BPSC AEE Admit Card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with their valid photo ID. The admit card contains essential details such as the exam date, venue, and instructions for candidates. In the article below we have covered the downloading procedure, important details mentioned on the Admit Card and important information about the BPSC AEE Exam 2025.

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 Link Active

BPSC has activated the link to download the AEE and other posts admit cards for 2025. Candidates can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. Candidates must carry the Admit Card along with their valid ID and the candidates who do not carry their admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025.

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025

Active Link

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025: Overview

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2205 has been released at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between July 26 and July 27, 2025. Admit card contains the candidate's details and exam centre details. Check the table below for BPSC AEE Key Highlights

Detail

Information

Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission

Exam Name

Assistant Environmental Engineer

Junior Laboratory Assistant

Law Officer

Admit Card Release Date

July 23, 2025

Exam Date

July 26 and July 27, 2025

Official Website

bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

Admit Card Download Method

Online (Candidate Login)

Details on Admit Card

Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions

Required Documents

Admit Card + Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

 

How to Download the BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on BPSC AEE Admit Card Link
  • Enter the Login Details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password
  • Check all details and download the PDF.
  • Take a printout for exam day.

Details Mentioned on BPSC AEE Admit Card

Before downloading the Admit Card candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. The list of details are provided below

  • Candidate Name
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Examination Centre Details
  • Important Instructions

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News