BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Assistant Environmental Engineer & Other Post Admit Card PDF at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Environmental Engineer & Other Post Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The BPSC AEE exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025.
The BPSC AEE Admit Card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with their valid photo ID. The admit card contains essential details such as the exam date, venue, and instructions for candidates. In the article below we have covered the downloading procedure, important details mentioned on the Admit Card and important information about the BPSC AEE Exam 2025.
BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 Link Active
BPSC has activated the link to download the AEE and other posts admit cards for 2025. Candidates can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. Candidates must carry the Admit Card along with their valid ID and the candidates who do not carry their admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025.
|
BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025
BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025: Overview
BPSC AEE Admit Card 2205 has been released at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between July 26 and July 27, 2025. Admit card contains the candidate's details and exam centre details. Check the table below for BPSC AEE Key Highlights
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Conducting Body
|
Bihar Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Assistant Environmental Engineer
Junior Laboratory Assistant
Law Officer
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
July 23, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
July 26 and July 27, 2025
|
Official Website
|
bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
|
Admit Card Download Method
|
Online (Candidate Login)
|
Details on Admit Card
|
Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions
|
Required Documents
|
Admit Card + Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
How to Download the BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official Website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in
- On the home page, click on BPSC AEE Admit Card Link
- Enter the Login Details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password
- Check all details and download the PDF.
- Take a printout for exam day.
Details Mentioned on BPSC AEE Admit Card
Before downloading the Admit Card candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. The list of details are provided below
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Exam Date & Time
- Examination Centre Details
- Important Instructions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation