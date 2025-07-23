BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Assistant Environmental Engineer & Other Post Admit Card PDF at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Assistant Environmental Engineer & Other Post Admit Card 2025 on its official website, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025 by logging into their account with their registration number and password. The BPSC AEE exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025. The BPSC AEE Admit Card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with their valid photo ID. The admit card contains essential details such as the exam date, venue, and instructions for candidates. In the article below we have covered the downloading procedure, important details mentioned on the Admit Card and important information about the BPSC AEE Exam 2025.

BPSC has activated the link to download the AEE and other posts admit cards for 2025. Candidates can now download their admit card by providing their registration number and password. Candidates must carry the Admit Card along with their valid ID and the candidates who do not carry their admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below to download the BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025.

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2025: Overview

BPSC AEE Admit Card 2205 has been released at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between July 26 and July 27, 2025. Admit card contains the candidate's details and exam centre details. Check the table below for BPSC AEE Key Highlights