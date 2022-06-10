BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Released) @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Raise Objection Till June 17

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims answer key for the post of CDPO on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims answer key for the post of Child Development Project Officer on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Commission had conducted the Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 15 May 2022. Now Commission has uploaded the PDF of the Answer Key for the General Knowledge for all the Test Booklet Series A, B, C, D on its official website.

Commission has provided the candidates to raise objections, if any regarding their answers in correspondence to the answer key uploaded on the official website.

In a bid to raise the objections, candidates will have to send the relevant documents as a proof in the prescribed format given on the short notification. You can send the same by speed post on or before 17 June 2022 to the address given on the short notification.

You can download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 Notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic..in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Invitation of Objection to Answers of Child Development Project Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 15.05.2022. (Advt. No. 03/2021) Provisional Answer Keys :: General Knowledge – Booklet Series A, B, C, D.' flashing on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 in a new window. Download the BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

