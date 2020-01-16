BRLPS Recruitment 2020: Apply for 20 CEO, MM & GCCBO Posts till 31 January

BRLPS Recruitment Notification 2020: Jeevika Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society invited online applications for the posts of CEO, MM & GCCBO. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through official website on or before 31 January 2020. The online application for BRLPS Recruitment 2020 will be accepted from 16 January 2020 to 31 January 2020.

Candidates should fulfill the minimum eligibility criteria required by each post, before applying for BRLPS Bihar Vacancy 2020. More details on the Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society Recruitment 2020 are given below in this article.

Important Dates:

Commencement of Online Application- 16 January 2020

Last Date of Application: 31 January 2020.

BRLPS Vacancy Details:

Marketing and Procurement Manager- 10 Post

Governance and Community Capacity Building Officer- 4 Post

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - 6 Post

Salary for CEO, MM & GCCBO Posts:

Marketing and Procurement Manager- 50000 - 70000/ Rs.

Governance and Community Capacity Building Officer- 40000/- Rs.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - 75000 - 100000/- Rs.

Eligibility Criteria for BRLPS CEO, MM & GCCBO Post:

Marketing and Procurement Manager- Candidates should have an MBA or Master's degree or Post-Graduate diploma or equivalent diploma in the field of Agribusiness management/ Marketing & Finance/ rural management/ Social work/ social entrepreneurship/ Agriculture and allied courses.

Post-qualification work experience in marketing, agribusiness/ agriculture commodity marketing and/ or working with community-owned and managed businesses/ producer enterprises.

Governance and Community Capacity Building Office- Candidates should have a Master’s degree/ diploma in agricultural, agribusiness management, rural management/ Social work Post-qualification work experience in training, capacity building and content design in the rural development sector.

For more details, click on the below notification link.

How to Apply for the BRLPS Jobs 2020:

