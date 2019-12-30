HPSSC Recruitment 2020: 1096 Vacancies Notified for Staff Nurse, Conductor, Technician and Other Posts

HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Conductor, Technician and other Posts. Candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 January 2020.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online application for HPSSC Recruitment 2020: 31 December 2019
- Last date for submission of online application for HPSSC Recruitment 2020: 30 January 2020
HPSSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse – 349 Posts
- Statistical Assistant – 8 Posts
- Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 – 10 Posts
- Perfusionist – 1 Post
- Laboratory Technician – 1 Post
- Laboratory Assistant – 1 Post
- Computer Operator – 1 Post
- Electrician – 5 Posts
- Steno Typist – 31 Posts
- Store Keeper – 9 Posts
- Marketing Assistant – 2 Posts
- Supervisor – 41 Posts
- Junior Auditor – 13 Posts
- Auditor – 5 Posts
- Computer Programmer – 3 Posts
- Conductor – 568 Posts
- Clerk - 9 Posts
- Junior Scale Stenographer – 3 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Civil) – 3 Posts
- Field Assistant – 1 Post
- Accounts Clerk – 13 Posts
- Civil Defence Instructor/Chief Instructor/Platoon Commander/Admn.Officer and Asst Store Officer – 3 Posts
- Senior Technician (Electrician) – 1 Post
- Technician (Refrigeration) – 4 Posts
- Technician (Electrical) – 1 Post
HPSSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse – 10+2 preferably with Science from a recognized Board of School Education; Candidate should have qualified “A” Grade Nurse (Diploma in GNM) or B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/Institution.
- Statistical Assistant – Candidates holding B.Com or B.Sc (Non-Medical)/B.A. with Economics/Mathematics/Statistics or its equivalent from recognized University are eligible to apply.
- Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 – 10+2 in Science or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University; One year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized university OR B.Sc Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology.
- Perfusionist – Candidates with B.Sc. Degree in Perfusion Technology from a recognized University.
- Laboratory Assistant – Candidates with B.Sc. (Non-Medical) with Physics as one of the subjects from a recognized University are eligible to apply.
How to apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2020
Candidates can apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 30 January 2020.