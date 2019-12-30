HPSSC Recruitment 2020: 1096 Vacancies Notified for Staff Nurse, Conductor, Technician and Other Posts

HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Conductor, Technician and other Posts. Candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 January 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for HPSSC Recruitment 2020: 31 December 2019

Last date for submission of online application for HPSSC Recruitment 2020: 30 January 2020

HPSSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse – 349 Posts

Statistical Assistant – 8 Posts

Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 – 10 Posts

Perfusionist – 1 Post

Laboratory Technician – 1 Post

Laboratory Assistant – 1 Post

Computer Operator – 1 Post

Electrician – 5 Posts

Steno Typist – 31 Posts

Store Keeper – 9 Posts

Marketing Assistant – 2 Posts

Supervisor – 41 Posts

Junior Auditor – 13 Posts

Auditor – 5 Posts

Computer Programmer – 3 Posts

Conductor – 568 Posts

Clerk - 9 Posts

Junior Scale Stenographer – 3 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 3 Posts

Field Assistant – 1 Post

Accounts Clerk – 13 Posts

Civil Defence Instructor/Chief Instructor/Platoon Commander/Admn.Officer and Asst Store Officer – 3 Posts

Senior Technician (Electrician) – 1 Post

Technician (Refrigeration) – 4 Posts

Technician (Electrical) – 1 Post

HPSSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse – 10+2 preferably with Science from a recognized Board of School Education; Candidate should have qualified “A” Grade Nurse (Diploma in GNM) or B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University/Institution.

Statistical Assistant – Candidates holding B.Com or B.Sc (Non-Medical)/B.A. with Economics/Mathematics/Statistics or its equivalent from recognized University are eligible to apply.

Medical Laboratory Technician Grade 2 – 10+2 in Science or its equivalent from a recognized Board of School Education/University; One year Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized university OR B.Sc Degree in Medical Laboratory Technology.

Perfusionist – Candidates with B.Sc. Degree in Perfusion Technology from a recognized University.

Laboratory Assistant – Candidates with B.Sc. (Non-Medical) with Physics as one of the subjects from a recognized University are eligible to apply.

How to apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2020

Candidates can apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 30 January 2020.