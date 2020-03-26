BSF Constable Tradesman Final Result 2020 out @bsf.nic.in, Check List of Selected candidates here

BSF Constable Tradesman Final Result 2020: Border Security Force (BSF) has released the final merit list of BSF Constable Tradesman 2020. Candidates appeared in the BSF Constable Tradesman 2020 Exam can download the merit list through the official website of BSF.i.e.bsf.nic.in.

As per merit list, the list of shortlisted candidates has been prepared on the basis of marks secured in the written test. All those who have secured higher marks in written test have been placed in Merit. All selected candidates belong to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana States can check their roll number in the list given below.

The appointment of the candidates will be subject to the further satisfactory verification of Caste Certificate and Character/Antecedents from concerned authorities. The merit of shortlisted candidates is given below.

BSF Constable Tradesman Final Result 2020 Odisha

BSF Constable Tradesman Final Result 2020 Tripura

