Banka Court Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) Posts, Mtric Pass Eligible

Banka Court Recruitment 2020: Bank District Court has invited applications for Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) Posts. Interested candidates can apply for Banka Court PLA in the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020.
Important Dates
Closing Date for submission of Application: 30 March 2020
Banka Court PLA Vacancy Details
Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) - 100 Posts
Salary:
Rs. 500 per day
Eligibility Criteria for Banka Court PLA Posts
- Candidates should be 10th Class Passed
- Should be a citizen of India
- Should have a good character
- Should be interested in Social Service
How to Apply for Banka Court PLA Posts 2020
Interested candidates can apply Bank District Court Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020. The eligibleeligible may therefore submit the application in the prescribed format along with the necesaary documents , so as to reach Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Banka, New Judicial Courts Complex, Banka on or before 30 March 2020.