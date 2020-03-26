Banka Court Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) Posts, Mtric Pass Eligible

Banka Court Recruitment 2020: Bank District Court has invited applications for Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) Posts. Interested candidates can apply for Banka Court PLA in the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020.

Important Dates

Closing Date for submission of Application: 30 March 2020

Banka Court PLA Vacancy Details

Para Legal Volunteer (PLV) - 100 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 500 per day

Eligibility Criteria for Banka Court PLA Posts

Candidates should be 10th Class Passed

Should be a citizen of India

Should have a good character

Should be interested in Social Service

How to Apply for Banka Court PLA Posts 2020

Interested candidates can apply Bank District Court Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 March 2020. The eligibleeligible may therefore submit the application in the prescribed format along with the necesaary documents , so as to reach Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Banka, New Judicial Courts Complex, Banka on or before 30 March 2020.

Banka Court Recruitment Notification PDF