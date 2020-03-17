DDA Recruitment 2020: 629 Vacancies Notified for Various Posts, Check @dda.org.in

DDA Recruitment 2020: As per media report, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is going to recruit various vacancies including Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer, Patwari, Mali and other posts in its departments.

The number of vacancies might be 629. It may be a decrease or increase as per requirement. However, there is no official notification/update at the official website regarding the release of the notification. If the authority releases this notification, this will be a huge opportunity for job seekers.

The minimum qualification for these posts will be 12th to Graduate Pass. Candidates holding the requisite qualification are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

The online application for DDA Recruitment 2020 Online Application Window will be active on 23 March and remain active till 22 April 2020. Candidates will have to make an online application payment of Rs. 500/- for submitting the application. There will be no fee for the candidates belonging to the reserved category. The online application window for submitting fee will be activated till 22 April 2020.\

We are sharing the breakup wise vacancy numbers and post name here for your reference. Once, the official notification is released. We will provide all the details here. So, you can apply to the posts timely and grab this government job opportunity.

Vacancies:

Deputy Director (System) – 2 Posts

Deputy Director (Planning) – 5 Posts

Assistant Director (System) – 2 Posts

Assistant Director (Planning) – 5 Posts

Assistant Accountants Officer – 11 Posts

Architectural Officer – 8 Posts

Planning Assistant – 1 Post

Section Officer (Garden) – 48 Posts

Surveyor – 11 Posts

Stenographer Gr.- D – 100 Posts

Patwari – 44 Posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant – 292 Posts

Mali – 100 Posts

Latest Government Jobs

Cooch Behar District Recruitment 2020, Apply for 05 Accountant and DTO Posts @coochbehar.nic.in

GSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 408 Surveyor, Additional Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant and Other Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in