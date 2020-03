GSSSB Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 408 Surveyor, Additional Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant and Other Posts @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Additional Assistant Engineer, Agriculture Oversheer, Surveyor, Senior Pharmacist, Assistant Pharmacist, Librarian, Physio Therapist / Tutor Cum Physio Therapist, Laboratory Assistant, Mechanic, Surveyor, Assistant Binder, Assistant Machine-man, Economic Investigator, Sub Overseer and Technical Assistant.

Online applications are invited for the posts applications for GSSSB Recruitment 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply Online through GSSSB official website from 16 March 2020 02:00 PM to 30 March 2020 11:59 PM.

A total of 408 vacancies are notified under various departments including Road and Building Department, Health and Family Welfare Department, Industries and Mines Department and Sports, Youth and Cultural Activity Department.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 16 March 2020 from 02:00

Last Date of Online Application - 30 March 2020 upto 11:59 PM

GSSSB Vacancy Details

Road and Building Department

Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 11

Additional Assistant Engineer (Civil)- 106

Agriculture Oversheer - 3

Health and Family Welfare Department

Senior Pharmacist -20

Assistant Pharmacist - 3

Librarian - 5

Physio Therapist / Tutor Cum Physio Therapist - 13

Laboratory Assistant -116

Industries and Mines Department

Mechanic - 7

Surveyor - 25

Assistant Binder - 30

Assistant Machine-man - 57

Economic Investigator - 4

Sports, Youth and Cultural Activity Department

Sub Overseer - 4

Technical Assistant - 4

Salary:

Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Rs. 38090 per month

Additional Assistant Engineer (Civil) - Rs. 31,340 per month

Agriculture Oversheer - Rs. 31,340 per month

Senior Pharmacist - Rs. 31,340 per month

Assistant Pharmacist - Rs. 31,340 per month

Librarian - Rs. 31,340 per month

Physio Therapist / Tutor Cum Physio Therapist - Rs. 38,090 per month

Laboratory Assistant - Rs. 19,950 per month

Mechanic - Rs. 19,950 per month

Surveyor - Rs. 19,950 per month

Assistant Binder – Rs. 19,950 per month

Assistant Machine-man – Rs. 19,950 per month

Economic Investigator - Rs. 31,950 per month

Sub Overseer - Rs. 19,950 per month

Technical Assistant – Rs. 38,090 per month

Eligibility Criteria for Surveyor, Additional Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Additional Assistant Engineer (Civil)- Diploma in Civil Engineering

Agriculture Oversheer - Graduation Degree/ Diploma in Farming

Senior Pharmacist - Graduation in Pharmacy (Pharmaceuticals Science)

Assistant Pharmacist - Graduation in Pharmacy (Ayurveda)

Librarian - Degree in Library & Information Science

Physio Therapist / Tutor Cum Physio Therapist - Degree in Physiotherapy

Laboratory Assistant -12 th passed in Science Stream

Mechanic - Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Surveyor - Diploma in Civil Engineering

Assistant Binder – Diploma/Degree in Printing Technology

Assistant Machine-man – Diploma/Degree in Printing Technology

Economic Investigator - Graduation Degree in Statistics or Applied Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Applied Economic or Trade Economic

Sub Overseer - Second Class Diploma in Civil Engineering

Technical Assistant – Post-graduation with second class

How to Apply for GSSSB for Surveyor, Additional Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website GSSSB www.ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 16 March 2020 02:00 PM to 30 March 2020 11:59 PM.

Application Fee: