South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Apply Online for 617 Asst Loco Pilot, Junior Engineer & Other Posts by 23 Apr

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020:The online application process for ALP, Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, JE (P.Way), JE (Works), JE (Signal), JE (Tele) category is going on at rrcser.co.in. Candidates with 10th, 12th, Degree and Diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. Candidates willing to be a part of Indian Railway have a huge opportunity to apply online for aforesaid posts.

The online application window for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 will be continued till 23 April 2020. Candidates can check this article for Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualification, Experience and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: 24 March 2020

Last date for submission of South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: 23 April 2020

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Loco Pilot: 167 Posts

Comml. Cum Ticket Typist: 24 Posts

Jr. Clerk Cum Typist: 68 Posts

Senior Comml. Cum Ticket Typist: 44 Posts

JE (P.Way): 3 Posts

JE (Works): 2 Posts

JE (Signal): 1 Post

JE (Tele): 1 Post

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Loco Pilot: Matriculation pass or its equivalent or 10 th class plus ITI Certificate in the relevant subject.

class plus ITI Certificate in the relevant subject. Comml. Cum Ticket Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist: Candidate must be 12 th passed or its equivalent.

passed or its equivalent. Sr.Comml.cum Ticket Clerk: Degree or its equivalent.

Sr. Clerk Cum Typist: Degree or its equivalent; Typing proficiency in English/ Hindi on Computer is essential.

JE (P.Way), JE (Works): Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering OR B.Sc in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

JE (Signal), JE (Tele): Candidate should have three years of diploma in Electrical / Electronics/ Information Technology/ Communication Engineering from a recognized University.

Download South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 23 April 2020.

