Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6 Head, Assistant Manager & CIO Posts

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. has invited application for recruitment to the post of Head, Assistant Manager & CIO. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 6 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for PPSC Recruitment 2020: 6 April 2020

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Head [Sales]-Freight Forwarding- 1 Post

Assistant Manager [Sales]-Freight Forwarding- 1 Post

Head [Marketing]- 1 Post

Assistant Manager [IT] - 2 Posts

Chief Information Officer - 1 Post

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Head, Assistant Manager & CIO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Head [Sales]-Freight Forwarding, Assistant Manager [Sales]-Freight Forwarding- Candidate should have a Post-Graduate Degree in Management/ MBA from a recognized University.

Head [Marketing]- Candidate should have Degree in Engineering (excluding part-time, correspondence, distance learning).

Assistant Manager [IT] - Degree in Engineering with specialization in Computer Science, Information Technology.

Chief Information Officer - Degree in Engineering with Specialization in Computer Science, IT, Electronics or Full-time regular Post Graduate Degree in Computer Application, Computer Technology of minimum 2-year duration.

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020 Age Limit for Head, Assistant Manager & CIO Posts

Head [Sales]-45 years

Assistant Manager [Sales]-Freight Forwarding- 30 years

Assistant Manager [IT] - 27 years

Chief Information Officer - 52 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 6 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDFs for more detail.