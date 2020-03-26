Study at Home
Search

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6 Head, Assistant Manager & CIO Posts

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020 Notification is out at balmerlawrie.com. Check details here.

Mar 26, 2020 10:31 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 202
Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 202

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd. has invited application for recruitment to the post of Head, Assistant Manager & CIO. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 6 April 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of application for PPSC Recruitment 2020: 25 March 2020
  • Last date for submission of application for PPSC Recruitment 2020: 6 April 2020

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Head [Sales]-Freight Forwarding- 1 Post
  • Assistant Manager [Sales]-Freight Forwarding- 1 Post
  • Head [Marketing]- 1 Post
  • Assistant Manager [IT] - 2 Posts
  • Chief Information Officer - 1 Post

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Head, Assistant Manager & CIO Posts
Educational Qualification:

  • Head [Sales]-Freight Forwarding, Assistant Manager [Sales]-Freight Forwarding- Candidate should have a Post-Graduate Degree in Management/ MBA from a recognized University.
  • Head [Marketing]- Candidate should have Degree in Engineering (excluding part-time, correspondence, distance learning).
  • Assistant Manager [IT] - Degree in Engineering with specialization in Computer Science, Information Technology.
  • Chief Information Officer - Degree in Engineering with Specialization in Computer Science, IT, Electronics or Full-time regular Post Graduate Degree in Computer Application, Computer Technology of minimum 2-year duration.

Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020 Age Limit for Head, Assistant Manager & CIO Posts

  •  Head [Sales]-45 years
  • Head [Marketing]-48 years
  • Assistant Manager [Sales]-Freight Forwarding- 30 years
  • Assistant Manager [IT] - 27 years
  • Chief Information Officer - 52 years

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Balmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 6 April 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDFs for more detail.

Job Summary
NotificationBalmer Lawrie Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 6 Head, Assistant Manager & CIO Posts
Notification DateMar 26, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionApr 6, 2020
Official URLhttps://balmerlawrie.com/pages/currentopening
Citynew delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Balmer Lawrie and Co Ltd
Education Qual Graduate, Other Qualifications, Post Graduate
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area

Related Stories