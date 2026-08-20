BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 at bsnl.co.in, Download Junior Telecom Officer Hall Ticket Link shortly
BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 will be released today i.e. on August 20, by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) for the Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts on its official website. The Hall ticket is usually released by the concerned authority 3 to 4 days before the exam schedule. The exam for the 100 Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts will be held on August 23, 2026. Check all details here.
BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) is all set to release the BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on August 20, for the Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts on its official website. Candidates who will be appearing in the written exam scheduled on August 23, 2026 for 100 Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website- www.bsnl.co.in and
www.externalexam.bsnl.co.in. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket and carry a printout of the same with a valid ID proof to ensure smooth entry into the exam hall.
BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 will be released in online mode by the BSNL on its official website. You will be required to use your login credentials to the link, once it is activated. However you can access the hall ticket download link directly through the link given below-
|BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link(Active Soon)
BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The exam conducting authority is expected to release the BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on August 20, 2026. As per general practices, the authority released the hall ticket for any particular exam 3 to 4 days before the exam schedule. The written exam for 100 JTO posts is scheduled to be held on August 23, 2026. The short notice released by BSNL says, "Admit card for appearing in the Junior Telecom Officer (Telecom) "CBT" can be downloaded from the link provided through BSNL website www.externalexam.bsnl.co.in before the date of examination by using their username and password. It will not be sent either by post or by email." The candidates part of the exam process are advised to visit the BSNL websites, www.bsnl.co.in and www.externalexam.bsnl.co.in for further instructions and updates.
BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 What Credentials Required to Download Hall Ticket
Candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official website, once it is activated. You can access the login credentials to the details during submission of your application process for the JTO posts. Below are the list of login credentials to be used by the candidates to the link-
- Username and
- Password
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