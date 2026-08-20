BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 at bsnl.co.in, Download Junior Telecom Officer Hall Ticket Link shortly

BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) is all set to release the BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on August 20, for the Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts on its official website. Candidates who will be appearing in the written exam scheduled on August 23, 2026 for 100 Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) posts will be able to download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website- www.bsnl.co.in and

www.externalexam.bsnl.co.in. Candidates will have to carry the hall ticket and carry a printout of the same with a valid ID proof to ensure smooth entry into the exam hall.

BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The BSNL JTO Admit Card 2026 will be released in online mode by the BSNL on its official website. You will be required to use your login credentials to the link, once it is activated. However you can access the hall ticket download link directly through the link given below-