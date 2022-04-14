Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification 2022 (OUT), 2187 Vacancies Notified for Malaria Inspector, DEO, Auditor & Other Posts

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification 2022 out for 2187 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 14, 2022 18:58 IST
BSSC CGL 3 Exam 2022 Notification
BSSC CGL 3 Exam 2022 Notification

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam for filling the 2187 vacant posts for the appointment to the post of Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade-C, and Auditor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 14 April to 17 May 2022. A total of 2187 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

commencement of submission of online application: 14 April 2022

Last  date for submission of online application: 17 May 2022

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Posts
Secretariat Assistant 1360
Planning Assistant 125
Malaria Inspector 74
Data Entry Operator Grade-C 2
Auditor 626

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be graduate from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details. 

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Age Limit 

The candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 37 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. 

Download BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification PDF Here

Apply Online 

How to apply for BSSC CGL 3 Exam 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications online from  14 April to 17 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

BSSC CGL 3 Exam 2022 Application Fee

  • Male candidates of General Category/ BC/ EBC – Rs.540/-
  • SC/ ST (For Permanent Resident of Bihar) – Rs.135/-
  • For women of all classes of Bihar – Rs.135/-
  • For candidates outside Bihar – Rs.135/-

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for BSSC CGL 3 Exam 2022?

Graduation.

What are the online application dates for BSSC CGL 3 Exam 2022?

14 April to 17 May 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through BSSC CGL 3 Exam 2022?

2187.

Take Free Online BSSC Stenographer 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationBSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification 2022 (OUT), 2187 Vacancies Notified for Malaria Inspector, DEO, Auditor & Other Posts
Notification Date14 Apr, 2022
Last Date of Submission17 May, 2022
CityPatna
StateBihar
CountryIndia
Organization BSSC
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Administration
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.