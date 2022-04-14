BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification 2022 (OUT), 2187 Vacancies Notified for Malaria Inspector, DEO, Auditor & Other Posts

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification 2022 out for 2187 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission has released a notification for the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam for filling the 2187 vacant posts for the appointment to the post of Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector, Data Entry Operator Grade-C, and Auditor posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from 14 April to 17 May 2022. A total of 2187 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

commencement of submission of online application: 14 April 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 17 May 2022

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Posts Secretariat Assistant 1360 Planning Assistant 125 Malaria Inspector 74 Data Entry Operator Grade-C 2 Auditor 626

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be graduate from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Age Limit

The candidate must be between the age group of 21 to 37 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms.

BSSC CGL 3 Exam Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview.

Download BSSC CGL 3 Exam Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for BSSC CGL 3 Exam 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications online from 14 April to 17 May 2022. Candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

BSSC CGL 3 Exam 2022 Application Fee