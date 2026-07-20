BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: Check Subject & Category-Wise Marks - Download PDF Here
BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: The Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) has announced the cut off marks for the candidates who have applied for the position of Assistant Professor (Contractual). The candidates will be shortlisted for the interview based on the cut off marks as per their subject and category. Check the subject-wise and category-wise cut off marks in this article.
Key Points
- BSUSC released Assistant Professor cut-off marks for 2026 interviews.
- 3687 Assistant Professor vacancies announced for Bihar universities in 2026.
- The 2026 selection process is 88% academic qualifications, 12% interview.
BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: The BSUSC has released the cut off marks for shortlisting the candidates for the interview for the position of Assistant Professors for various Universities of Bihar, including 211 newly constituted Rajkiya Degree Colleges in the State. A total of 3687 vacancies have been announced by the commission for the subjects including English, Hindi, Economics, History, Sociology, and Political Science. The cut off marks have been released for each of these subjects for male and female separately and also category-wise. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates must have obtained in order to get shortlisted for the Interview. The selection process is based on a total of 100 marks comprising Academic Qualifications (88 marks) and Interview-cum-demonstration (12 marks).
BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026 Download
The candidates who have applied for the BSUSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2026 can check the official cut off marks released by the commission on its website. The candidates who have secured more than or equal to these cut off marks will be eligible for the Interview process. Download the BSUSC Assistant Professor subject-wise cut off marks here.
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BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026
BSUSC Assistant Professor Subject-Wise Cut Off 2026
Here we are providing the BSUSC Assistant Professor subject-wise and category-wise cut off marks.
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Category
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History
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Sociology
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English
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Pol. Science
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Hindi
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Economics
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UR
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68.5
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65.1
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67.6
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68
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69.9
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65.3
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UR (F)
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63.3
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61.8
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62.9
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63.6
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64.3
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61.5
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EWS-
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61.3
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53.3
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57
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62.8
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60.9
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52.6
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EWS (F)
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59.3
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53.3
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57
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59.4
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60.3
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52.6
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BC
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62.5
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55.4
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57.4
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63
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62.6
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60.4
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BC (F)
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59.6
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55.1
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56.8
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60.3
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61.1
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57.3
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EBC
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57.3
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41.9
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38.2
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57
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53.6
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47.1
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EBC (F)
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56
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41.9
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38.2
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48
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53.6
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47.1
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SC
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55.6
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42.9
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43.1
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35.8
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43.7
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46.5
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SC (F)
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50.2
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43.1
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42.9
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35.8
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43.7
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46.5
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ST
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57.9
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56.9
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55.5
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50.8
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51.4
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54.4
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ST (F)
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-
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-
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-
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-
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-
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-
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WBC
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57.4
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50.5
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48.2
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56.5
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59.1
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51.2
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VI
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46.7
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37.7
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45.4
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48.2
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50.1
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51
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DD
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43.6
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48.2
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59.8
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48
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47.8
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47.3
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OH
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48.2
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49.8
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46.8
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38.3
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46.7
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47.8
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MD
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49.6
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52.2
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51.5
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48.4
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58.9
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47.3
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FFD
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46.7
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48.8
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53.4
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45.1
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43.4
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40.1
BSUSC Assistant Professor Marking Scheme 2026
Selection shall be based on a total of 100 marks comprising Academic Qualifications (88 marks) and Interview-cum-demonstration (12 marks), as detailed below:Academic Qualifications (88 Marks)
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Component
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Score
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Maximum Combined Permissible Score / Formula
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Research
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22
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Ph.D.
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11
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Ph.D. + JRF = 22
Ph.D. + NET = 19
Ph.D. + NET + JRF = 22
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JRF
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11
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NET
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8
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Post Graduation
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26
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80% and Above
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26
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70% and < 80%
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23
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60% and < 70%
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20
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55% and < 60%
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17
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50% and < 60% (SC/ST only)
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17
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Graduation
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17
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80% and Above
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17
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70% and < 80%
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15
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60% and < 70%
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13
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55% and < 60%
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11
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45% and < 55%
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09
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Less than 45%
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00
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Intermediate (10+2)
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13
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(13/100) × Percentage of Marks obtained
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Matric (10th)
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10
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(10/100) × Percentage of Marks obtained
How to Download BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026
To download the BSUSC Assistant Professor cut off 2026, follow the steps given here:
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Visit the official website of BSUSC at bsusc.bihar.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Ongoing Appointment section.
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Click on the “Notice - Regarding Reservation category wise Cut-off for invitation of Interview for the post of Contractual Assistant Professor” link.
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The BSUSC Assistant Professor cut off pdf will open on your screen.
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Download the pdf and check your category-wise and subject-wise marks.
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