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BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: Check Subject & Category-Wise Marks - Download PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 18:04 IST

BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: The Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) has announced the cut off marks for the candidates who have applied for the position of Assistant Professor (Contractual). The candidates will be shortlisted for the interview based on the cut off marks as per their subject and category. Check the subject-wise and category-wise cut off marks in this article.

BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: Check Subject & Category-Wise Marks - Download PDF Here
BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: Check Subject & Category-Wise Marks - Download PDF Here

Key Points

  • BSUSC released Assistant Professor cut-off marks for 2026 interviews.
  • 3687 Assistant Professor vacancies announced for Bihar universities in 2026.
  • The 2026 selection process is 88% academic qualifications, 12% interview.

BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: The BSUSC has released the cut off marks for shortlisting the candidates for the interview for the position of Assistant Professors for various Universities of Bihar, including 211 newly constituted Rajkiya Degree Colleges in the State. A total of 3687 vacancies have been announced by the commission for the subjects including English, Hindi, Economics, History, Sociology, and Political Science. The cut off marks have been released for each of these subjects for male and female separately and also category-wise. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates must have obtained in order to get shortlisted for the Interview. The selection process is based on a total of 100 marks comprising Academic Qualifications (88 marks) and Interview-cum-demonstration (12 marks). 

BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026 Download

The candidates who have applied for the BSUSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2026 can check the official cut off marks released by the commission on its website. The candidates who have secured more than or equal to these cut off marks will be eligible for the Interview process. Download the BSUSC Assistant Professor subject-wise cut off marks here.

BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026

Download Here

BSUSC Assistant Professor Subject-Wise Cut Off 2026

Here we are providing the BSUSC Assistant Professor subject-wise and category-wise cut off marks.

Category

History

Sociology

English

Pol. Science

Hindi

Economics

UR

68.5

65.1

67.6

68

69.9

65.3

UR (F)

63.3

61.8

62.9

63.6

64.3

61.5

EWS-

61.3

53.3

57

62.8

60.9

52.6

EWS (F)

59.3

53.3

57

59.4

60.3

52.6

BC

62.5

55.4

57.4

63

62.6

60.4

BC (F)

59.6

55.1

56.8

60.3

61.1

57.3

EBC

57.3

41.9

38.2

57

53.6

47.1

EBC (F)

56

41.9

38.2

48

53.6

47.1

SC

55.6

42.9

43.1

35.8

43.7

46.5

SC (F)

50.2

43.1

42.9

35.8

43.7

46.5

ST

57.9

56.9

55.5

50.8

51.4

54.4

ST (F)

-

-

-

-

-

-

WBC

57.4

50.5

48.2

56.5

59.1

51.2

VI

46.7

37.7

45.4

48.2

50.1

51

DD

43.6

48.2

59.8

48

47.8

47.3

OH

48.2

49.8

46.8

38.3

46.7

47.8

MD

49.6

52.2

51.5

48.4

58.9

47.3

FFD

46.7

48.8

53.4

45.1

43.4

40.1

BSUSC Assistant Professor Marking Scheme 2026

Selection shall be based on a total of 100 marks comprising Academic Qualifications (88 marks) and Interview-cum-demonstration (12 marks), as detailed below:Academic Qualifications (88 Marks)

Component

Score

Maximum Combined Permissible Score / Formula

Research

22

Ph.D.

11

Ph.D. + JRF = 22

Ph.D. + NET = 19

Ph.D. + NET + JRF = 22

JRF

11

NET

8

Post Graduation

26

80% and Above

26

  

70% and < 80%

23

  

60% and < 70%

20

  

55% and < 60%

17

  

50% and < 60% (SC/ST only)

17

  

Graduation

17

80% and Above

17

  

70% and < 80%

15

  

60% and < 70%

13

  

55% and < 60%

11

  

45% and < 55%

09

  

Less than 45%

00

  

Intermediate (10+2)

13

(13/100) × Percentage of Marks obtained

Matric (10th)

10

(10/100) × Percentage of Marks obtained

How to Download BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026

To download the BSUSC Assistant Professor cut off 2026, follow the steps given here:

  • Visit the official website of BSUSC at bsusc.bihar.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the Ongoing Appointment section.

  • Click on the  “Notice - Regarding Reservation category wise Cut-off for invitation of Interview for the post of Contractual Assistant Professor” link.

  • The BSUSC Assistant Professor cut off pdf will open on your screen.

  • Download the pdf and check your category-wise and subject-wise marks.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 18:04 IST

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