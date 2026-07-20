BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: Check Subject & Category-Wise Marks - Download PDF Here

BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026: The BSUSC has released the cut off marks for shortlisting the candidates for the interview for the position of Assistant Professors for various Universities of Bihar, including 211 newly constituted Rajkiya Degree Colleges in the State. A total of 3687 vacancies have been announced by the commission for the subjects including English, Hindi, Economics, History, Sociology, and Political Science. The cut off marks have been released for each of these subjects for male and female separately and also category-wise. The cut off marks are the minimum qualifying marks that the candidates must have obtained in order to get shortlisted for the Interview. The selection process is based on a total of 100 marks comprising Academic Qualifications (88 marks) and Interview-cum-demonstration (12 marks).

BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026 Download

The candidates who have applied for the BSUSC Assistant Professor recruitment 2026 can check the official cut off marks released by the commission on its website. The candidates who have secured more than or equal to these cut off marks will be eligible for the Interview process. Download the BSUSC Assistant Professor subject-wise cut off marks here.

BSUSC Assistant Professor Cut Off 2026 Download Here

BSUSC Assistant Professor Subject-Wise Cut Off 2026

Here we are providing the BSUSC Assistant Professor subject-wise and category-wise cut off marks.