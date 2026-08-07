CAPF Final Result 2026 Out at upsc.gov.in, Check Assistant Commandant Merit List PDF Download Link Here
CAPF Final Result 2026 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 07, for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant examination on its official website. A total of 350 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A). Check the result pdf download link here.
CAPF Final Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final results for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant examination on August 07, 2026 on its official website. A total of 350 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the various Central Armed Police Forces including Border Security Force (BSF), Central
Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). All those candidates who appeared in the Personality Test round can check their result status through the link at the official website-https://www.upsc.gov.in.
CAPF Final Result 2026 Download Link
A total of 350 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in different Paramilitary Forces. The result has been annlunced in PDF format on the official website Candidates can download pdf through the lik given below-
|CAPF Final Result 2026
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upsc.gov.in CAPF Final Result 2026 Overview
UPSC had earlier launched the recruitment drive to fill the Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the various Central Armed Police Forces including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Candidates can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
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CAPF Final Result 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
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Exam Name
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Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant examination
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Post
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Assistant Commandant
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Name of Paramilitary Forces
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Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
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Result status
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Out
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Official website
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https://www.upsc.gov.in/
How to Check Roll Number in CAPF Final Result 2026?
If you have appeared in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant examination, you can check your result status with the CAPF Final Result 2026 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.