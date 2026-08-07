CAPF Final Result 2026 Out at upsc.gov.in, Check Assistant Commandant Merit List PDF Download Link Here

CAPF Final Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the final results for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant examination on August 07, 2026 on its official website. A total of 350 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the various Central Armed Police Forces including Border Security Force (BSF), Central

Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). All those candidates who appeared in the Personality Test round can check their result status through the link at the official website-https://www.upsc.gov.in.

CAPF Final Result 2026 Download Link

A total of 350 candidates have been recommended by the UPSC for appointment to the posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in different Paramilitary Forces. The result has been annlunced in PDF format on the official website Candidates can download pdf through the lik given below-