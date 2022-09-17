CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Private Candidate Registrations Commence Today, Apply on cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education will commence the Registration process for the class 10 and 12 Private students appearing for the board exams in 2023 today. Candidates eligible to appear for the exams in 2023 can check the registration related details here.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will commence the Registration process for the class 10 and 12 Private students appearing for the board exams in 2023 today. The link to register for the 2023 board examination will be made live on the official website cbse.gov.in.

Private candidates who will be appearing for the CBSE Board exams in 2023 can complete the registration process for the same through the link available online. According to the notification released, the last date for students to complete the registrations is September 30, 2022 without a late fee while the last date to apply with a late fee is October 7, 2022.

CBSE 2023 Exam Notice - 10th

CBSE 2023 Board Exams Notice 12th

How to Register for the CBSE 10th 12th Board exams 2022

The CBSE 0th and 12th board exam 2023 registration link is available on the cbse.gov.in official website. Private candidates who will be appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams in the 2023 academic year can check here the steps to follow to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the CBSE main website

Step 3: Click on the Class 10/ 12 Registration link

Step 4: Enter all relevant details in the link provided

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents in the form

Step 6: Submit the examination fee

Step 7: Download the filled copy for further reference and click on the final submission link

Category to be considered as Private Candidates

CBSE 10th and 12th Examinations 2023 are expected to be conducted in February-March 2023. Candidates can check here the category under which they will be considered to appear for the CBSE 10th and 12 Board examinations under Private Candidature.

Essential Repeat in 2022 exams

Students in Compartment Exam category in 2022

Students in Compartment in 1st Chance Compartment exam in 2022

Students who have been declared Failed/ Essential Repeat in 2017, 18, 19, 20, 21

Candidates who passed in 2022 but wish to improve their scores

Students who passed in 2021 and 2022 and wish to appear in additional subjects

Female candidates who are residents of NCT Delhi

Candidates from NCT Delhi who are under Category of students with special needs

Students applying for the exams must make sure that they check through the eligibility criteria without fail when applying for the exams. Candidates must also note that applications submitted beyond the timeline will not be considered.

Also Read: CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23 (Released): Download CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Sample Papers at cbseacademic.nic.in