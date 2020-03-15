CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2020: Unit-wise Weightage, Blue Print, Marking Scheme

Check CBSE Class 12 Unit-wise (or Chapter-wise) weightage, blueprint & latest marking scheme. CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2020 is scheduled for 17th March 2020. Besides this, students will also get links of important resources for CBSE board exam 2020 preparation.

CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2020: Unit-wise Weightage

I. Relations and Functions 8 II. Algebra 10 III. Calculus 35 IV. Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry 14 V. Linear Programming 05 VI. Probability 08 Total 80 Internal Assessment 20

This is the unit-wise weightage you will find in the question paper of CBSE 12th Maths board exam 2020. You can learn more details about the chapters, topics and sub-topics in the latest CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2019 - 2020.

Students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2020 are also advised to check the latest CBSE 12th Maths Sample Paper 2020. After going through this CBSE Sample Paper, you will learn about the difficulty level of the question paper and the latest exam pattern. You can get this Sample Paper from the link given below

CBSE has also released a Marking Scheme for Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2020. This Marking Scheme contains answers and hints of all the questions (given in CBSE Class 12th Maths Sample Paper 2020). After going through this Marking Scheme, you will learn about the art of writing good answers.

