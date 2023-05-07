CBSE Board Result 2023 Soon, Know How to get CBSE Class 10th, 12th Roll Number To Download Marksheet

CBSE Board Result 2023 (Soon): It is expected that the result for classes 10th and 12th will be announced soon. To check and download their marksheets, students have to visit these websites: results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Know how to get their CBSE classes 10th and 12th result without admit card here.

CBSE Board Result 2023 (Soon): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the date and time for the announcement of result soon. As per media reports, CBSE 10th, 12th board result 2023 date can be released by next week. However, there has been no official update regarding it as of now. The students can download their marksheet online at: results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.

To do so, they must know their roll number and other details required to enter the login window. These details are mentioned on their exam admit card. Apart from the official website, they can also check their CBSE class 10th and 12th board exam results on various platforms: DigiLocker mobile app and also through SMS.

How to Get Classes 10th, 12th Roll Number, If any student has lost their admit card?

As per the information available, students can get their CBSE roll number through the school administration. The respective schools can provide details to students from their records or by logging into the CBSE website using school login credentials.

In 2021, the students were provided with the facility of roll number finder as students were not given their admit card because the schools were shut due to COVID-19 and exams got cancelled. For that, the board provided this facility. However, this time the board not provide the same facility of finding roll numbers by using roll number finder.

How to Get Roll Number Using the CBSE Roll Number Finder?

This year, it is uncertain whether the board will provide any such facility as the exams were conducted in offline mode and students had their admit card as well. However, in case the board provided this facility again, then students can go through the steps to know how to get their roll number:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link: Roll number finder 2023

Step 3: A new page will be displayed, click on the continue button

Step 4: Select class 10 or 12 and enter the name, father's name, mother's name and date of birth.

Step 5: Click on the search button and the roll number will be displayed on the screen

Also Read:

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023

List of websites to check CBSE Board Result 2023

After the declaration of the result, the students can check download their CBSE classes 10th and 12th marksheet on the below-mentioned websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

Also Read: CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: List of Sources to Check Official Result Date, Time and Link