CBSE Class 10, 12 Marking Scheme 2022-23 (OUT): Check Subject-Wise Marking Scheme, Download PDF at cbseacademic.nic.in

CBSE Marking Scheme 2022-23 (OUT): Along with the release of sample papers of CBSE, the board has also released the subject-wise marking scheme pdf for classes 10th and 12th. Students can check and download the CBSE 10, 12 marking scheme at cbseacademic.nic.in. Know updates here

CBSE Marking Scheme 2022-23 (OUT): Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the marking scheme of CBSE classes 10, 12 along with sample papers. Students can download the CBSE marking scheme 2022-23 pdf from the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. Apart from that, the direct link to download the subject-wise CBSE marking scheme has been provided below on this page too.

With the release of the CBSE marking scheme 2022-23 and sample papers, students will get an idea about the different types of questions and marks allotted to it. Also, the board started the registration for the private students applying for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 at cbse.gov.in. The last date for the private candidates to apply for CBSE Class 10, 12 is 30th September 2022.

CBSE Marking Scheme 2022-23 Subject-Wise PDF for Class 10th

CBSE Marking Scheme 2022-23 Subject-Wise PDF for Class 12th

CBSE Class 10, 12 Marking Scheme 2022-23

The board released the classes 10th 12th marking scheme of CBSE for the student's convenience. With the help of the CBSE marking scheme 2022-23, students will get to know which section of the question paper is carrying more weightage. Further, in the CBSE marking scheme pdf, students can check that marks for each section/question have been given in front of that particular question.

CBSE Sample Papers 2022-23

Along with the release of CBSE 10, 12 marking scheme pdf, the board has also published sample papers of different subjects. Students can download CBSE sample papers in online mode from the academic website - cbseacademic.nic.in. By practising from the CBSE class 10th, 12th sample papers 2023, students will better understand the paper pattern and different types of questions asked in the exam.