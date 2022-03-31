CBSE Class 10 & 12 Term 2 Board Exam2022: How to Finally Revise to Score Full Marks?

CBSE Board Exams 2022 are almost here, and students are working hard to ace them. Recently, CBSE released their Sample Papers, and many of you must have already gone through them. You must be wondering, what's next? Well, your search for perfect examination preparation materials ends here.

During the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams, there were lots of study materials available on the market. During this time, you need genuine study materials that can help you prepare for the exams and ace them. To prepare you well for both the objective and subjective patterns, you can rely on Oswal-Gurukul CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers. These books are aligned with the pattern of the CBSE Board Exam 2022. It will help you revise well and keep you in sync with the pattern followed in CBSE Sample Papers released on Jan 14, 2022.

There are a lot of books in the market that cater to students of all scorecards. So, if you are a topper or a student who is still juggling multiple subjects, this book will help give you a productive direction.

Now, let's talk about some strategies that will help you boost your confidence, prepare well and score excellent marks!

1. Practice Time Management Techniques

"If you don't appreciate the time, time will not value you," as a student, you would have probably heard this. This is one of the crucial things to consider; start by sticking to a schedule for a consistent and healthy study routine. Try to take short rests in between tasks to give your mind a rest and allow you to restart. It is a proven approach for getting good grades on tests.

2. Know the Test Format

After understanding and learning your lessons, practice and revise the following layout of the exam. Oswal-Gurukul CBSE Term 2 Question Banks will help you get used to the format of the question papers of CBSE Board Exams.

Knowing the format will help you to study. For the exams focused on multiple-choice and fill-in-the-blank, you should practice flashcards and know the vocabulary, facts, and dates. If the exam is more essay-based questions, practice writing essays about important topics you have learned throughout the course structure.

3. Compete with Yourself

One of the most vital factors in getting good grades in the CBSE Board Exam 2022 is to keep track of your progress. Make goals for yourself. Begin by setting daily goals for accomplishing small targets such as reading a chapter or two, then gradually increase by adding more study time and expanding your syllabus. This practice will help you cover a large portion of your curriculum while improving your study habits.

4. Stay Away from Smartphones

It is easy to become sidetracked by your smartphone, so it is critical to set out a specific amount of time to use your phone while studying for examinations. Try to avoid using your phone in the weeks leading up to your tests.

5. Understand the Concepts and Don't Mug up

Many of you must be trying to mug up the concepts. Rather than rote memorization, especially in subjects like math and physics, gain clarity of concepts. It is easier to memorize when you have clear concepts. Instead of memorizing facts, try to understand them. Later, attempt the CBSE Sample Papers for classes 10 & 12. You can do this by using visualization, storytelling, and other methods.

Exams can be a roller coaster ride. We get it but always look at the big picture. On the other side is the proud feeling that you did your level best and a new chapter of life awaits. Take a breather, learn and work at your own pace, plan a schedule!

Work hard and work smarter by choosing the right and reliable study materials.

All the Very Best!

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.