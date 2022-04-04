CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: How To Score 90% in Science Subjects in CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exams?

CBSE Term 2 Class 10, 12 exams would be held from April 26, 2022. Check the tips and strategies to score 90% in your class 10th, 12th Term 2 Science subjects below.

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 exams for Term 2 are going to begin on April 26, 2022. The date sheet for both 10th and 12th standards has been released and the students have saddled up for their preparation.

The students have been in their last month of preparation and are seeking all the help they can for their CBSE Board exams from all sources. Here are a few tips that would help the students core 90% marks in science subjects. Check the resources given below.

Why Do Students Consider Science Subjects Tougher Than The Rest?

Science requires basic understanding and some subjects like Physics and Chemistry involve numerical problems. This is why the students consider it a tough subject overall.

Students must do one thing as a must in the last days of their preparation. Practice as many numerical problems as you can so that your fear of them erases before the exam.

Science consists of 3 major subjects- Physics Chemistry and Biology. This is for both CBSE Classes 10 and 12. This involves both theory and numerical problems along with tough measurement laden diagrams to study. The students must manage all these details in every subject while studying it.

In class 10th science is studied as a common subject which separates into three branches in class 12th. The syllabus is vast and tough for many students. This leaves almost no time for the students to revise it well. This is why their scores drop in this subject. Check what to do and what strategies to follow to score good marks in science subjects.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exams 2022: How to score 90% in Class 10, 12-

Try To Study Only According To The Syllabus:

Take the syllabus in hand and only go by what is mentioned there. In class 10 the students must try not to go beyond their NCERT books while in class 12 the syllabus is wider than it is in 10th. So the students must only read the topics in their reference books also which are based on the syllabus and are present in their NCERT books or the exemplars.

Solve One Question Paper every day:

Students must solve one paper every day preferably at the time of their exam. Suppose your science exam would take place in the morning shift on a day, practice in the morning. This would try to adjust your brain to function faster during that time.

Time Your Mock Tests:

Students should time their mock tests. This means your paper should be solved within the time limit of the actual CBSE Class 10, 12 exams. Timing the mock tests would also help you increase your accuracy with time and would allow you to not get pressured by the time boundaries on the actual exam day.

Revise The Formulae & Diagrams:

The formulae and diagrams help in scoring better marks in science subjects. In subjects like physics, the numerical problems cover half of the paper which can only be solved if you remember the formula. In Chemistry the students should target the chapters like organic chemistry which requires diagrammatic representations of the formulae. There should be no compromise with the formulae at any cost in any of the science subjects. As far as biology is concerned, this subject is based on diagrammatic representations which must be followed by the students at all times. Remember, representations of the answers have to be neat and well enough for the exam checker to give you marks.

Do Not Stretch Your Preparation:

The students must not stretch their preparation. Just revise in time and do not try to study anything new. Students should focus on revising the chapters they have studied earlier. Do not sit at the last time to study anything new as it would only create stress. Also, sleep on time so that you remain healthy. The students must not follow any other books other than NCERT exemplars and one reference book per subject.

