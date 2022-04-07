CBSE Class 12 Maths Additional Practice Questions PDF Download| Term 2 Board Exams 2022

CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Maths exam would be conducted in May 2022. Check the additional practice paper released by CBSE Board on cbseacademic.nic.in. Check and download the PDF of the question paper below.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Additional Practice Questions Released By CBSE (PDF) For Term 2 Exams 2022: CBSE Board has released additional practice questions set for all the students of class 12 Mathematics on the official website cbseacademic.nic.in. The students who are to appear in Class 12 CBSE Board Mathematics exam Term 2 can check the questions below for additional practice just before the Board exams. Check the question paper below and try to answer all the questions correctly. Also, download the complete PDF of the question paper at the end of this article for free.

CBSE Class 12 Maths Important Questions For Practice: CBSE Term 2 Mathematics Board Exam 2022



CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Additional Questions Paper 2022:

Answer the following questions showing the steps of the answers as well. Remember the marking scheme of CBSE is such that there are marks given for each step even if the final answer is wrong.

Answer the next question and test your time skills as well.

Students must remember to answer the above question in 100 words at least.

Try and answer the next two questions in 4 minutes.

Q. Read the information given below and answer the questions that follow.

For an audition for a reality singing competition, interested candidates were asked to apply under one of the two musical genres - folk or classical and under one of the two age categories - below 18 or 18 and above.

The following information is known about the 2000 applications received:

♦ 960 of the total applications were for the folk genre.

♦ 192 of the folk applications were for the below 18 categories

♦ 104 of the classical applications were for the 18 and above category.

a) What is the probability that an application selected at random is for the 18 and above category provided it is under the classical genre? Show your work.

b) An application selected at random is found to be under the below 18 categories. Find the probability that it is under the folk genre. Show your work.

