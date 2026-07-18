CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has published the Class 11 syllabus for the 2026-27 academic year. Students preparing for the 2027 Class 11 exams can find the latest Biotechnology syllabus here, outlining the necessary topics, as mid term exams are also nearing a free PDF download link is available here.
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-27 is now available on the website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the Biotechnology PDFs from here. As it is one of the highly demanding subjects for career approach. The CBSE has merged the Class 11 and Class 12 syllabi into the specific PDFs for the convenience of students. CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-2027 contains a course framework and topic-wise syllabus for the academic year. Staying updated with the recent syllabus is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 11 Students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website.
Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27 Download PPDF, All Subjects
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27: Key Details
Check out the highlight table below for easy and clear understanding
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Overview
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Details
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Board Name:
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Central Board of Secondary Examination
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Class:
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11
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Subject:
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Bio-Technology
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Subject Code:
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045
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Total Marks:
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100 Marks
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Theory Marks:
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70 Marks
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Practical Marks
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30 Marks
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Exam Duration:
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3 Hours
CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology 2026-27: Course Structure
There are total four units in the Class 11 Biotechnology curriculum, which helps students to master the basics of the topic and concepts and prepares them for biotechnology exam. Check the table below to know the course structure of class 11 Bio-Technology 2026-27:
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UNITS
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TOPICS
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MARKS
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UNIT 1
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Biotechnology: An overview
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5
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UNIT 2
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Molecules of Life
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20
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UNIT 3
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Genetics and Molecular Biology
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20
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UNIT 4
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Cells and Organisms
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25
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Practical
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30
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TOTAL
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100
CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26
There will be Two paper in the subject:
- Theory: 70 marks
- Practical: 30 Marks
Unit-I Biotechnology: An overview
Chapter 1: Biotechnology: An Overview
Historical Perspectives, Technology and Applications of Biotechnology, Global market and Biotech Products.
Unit-II Molecules of Life
Chapter 1: Biomolecules: Building Blocks
Building Blocks of Carbohydrates - Sugars and their Derivatives, Building Blocks of Proteins - Amino Acids, Building Blocks of Lipids- Simple Fatty Acids, Glycerol and Cholesterol, Building Blocks of Nucleic Acids – Nucleotides.
Chapter 2: Macromolecules: Structure & Function
Carbohydrates - The Energy Givers, Proteins - The Performers, Enzymes -The Catalysts, Lipids and Biomembranes - The Barriers, Nucleic Acids - The Managers
Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology
Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics
Historical Perspective, Multiple Alleles, Linkage and Crossing Over, Genetic Mapping.
Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function
Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes, From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation, Mutations, Human Genetic Disorders.
Unit-IV Cells and Organisms
Chapter 1: The Basic Unit of Life
Cell Structure and Components, Organization of Life
Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development
Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Reproduction, Immune Response in Animals.
CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology 2025-26: Practical Syllabus
- Preparation of buffers and pH determination
- Sterilization techniques
- Preparation of bacterial growth medium
- Cell counting
- Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test)
- Assay for amylase enzyme
- Protein estimation by biuret method
Note: Every student is required to do the following experiments during the academic session
Scheme of Evaluation for Bio-Tecnology Class 11
- Time: 3 Hours
- Max. Marks: 30
The scheme of evaluation at the end of session will be as under:
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Overview
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Details
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Two experiments
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20 Marks
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Viva on experiments
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5 Marks
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Practical record
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5 Marks
To download the CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology Syllabus 2026-27, click on the below mentioned link
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Download: CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF
The CBSE Board Class 11 Bio-Tech Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear understanding for students preparing for final exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown to make their study plan easy and focused.
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