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CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

By Anisha Mishra
Last Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 12:16 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has published the Class 11 syllabus for the 2026-27 academic year. Students preparing for the 2027 Class 11 exams can find the latest Biotechnology syllabus here, outlining the necessary topics, as mid term exams are also nearing a free PDF download link is available here.

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here
CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-27 is now available on the website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the Biotechnology PDFs from here. As it is one of the highly demanding subjects for career approach. The CBSE has merged the Class 11 and Class 12 syllabi into the specific PDFs for the convenience of students. CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-2027 contains a course framework and topic-wise syllabus for the academic year. Staying updated with the recent syllabus is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 11 Students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website. 

Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27 Download PPDF, All Subjects

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27: Key Details 

Check out the highlight table below for easy and clear understanding

Overview

Details

Board Name:

Central Board of Secondary Examination

Class:

11

Subject:

Bio-Technology

Subject Code: 

045

Total Marks:

100 Marks

Theory Marks:

70 Marks

Practical Marks

30 Marks

Exam Duration:

3 Hours

CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology 2026-27: Course Structure

There are total four units in the Class 11 Biotechnology curriculum, which helps students to master the basics of the topic and concepts and prepares them for biotechnology exam. Check the table below to know the course structure of class 11 Bio-Technology 2026-27:

UNITS

TOPICS

MARKS

UNIT 1

Biotechnology: An overview

5

UNIT 2

Molecules of Life

20

UNIT 3

Genetics and Molecular Biology

20

UNIT 4

Cells and Organisms 

25
 

Practical 

30

TOTAL

  

100

CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26

There will be Two paper in the subject: 

  • Theory: 70 marks
  • Practical: 30 Marks 

Unit-I Biotechnology: An overview 

Chapter 1: Biotechnology: An Overview

Historical Perspectives, Technology and Applications of Biotechnology, Global market and Biotech Products.

Unit-II Molecules of Life 

Chapter 1: Biomolecules: Building Blocks

Building Blocks of Carbohydrates - Sugars and their Derivatives, Building Blocks of Proteins - Amino Acids, Building Blocks of Lipids- Simple Fatty Acids, Glycerol and Cholesterol, Building Blocks of Nucleic Acids – Nucleotides.

Chapter 2: Macromolecules: Structure & Function

Carbohydrates - The Energy Givers, Proteins - The Performers, Enzymes -The Catalysts, Lipids and Biomembranes - The Barriers, Nucleic Acids - The Managers

Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology 

Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics

Historical Perspective, Multiple Alleles, Linkage and Crossing Over, Genetic Mapping.

Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function

Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes, From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation, Mutations, Human Genetic Disorders.

Unit-IV Cells and Organisms 

Chapter 1: The Basic Unit of Life

Cell Structure and Components, Organization of Life

Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development

Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Reproduction, Immune Response in Animals.

CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology 2025-26: Practical Syllabus

  1. Preparation of buffers and pH determination
  2. Sterilization techniques
  3. Preparation of bacterial growth medium
  4. Cell counting
  5. Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test)
  6. Assay for amylase enzyme
  7. Protein estimation by biuret method

Note: Every student is required to do the following experiments during the academic session

Scheme of Evaluation for Bio-Tecnology Class 11

  • Time: 3 Hours
  • Max. Marks: 30

The scheme of evaluation at the end of session will be as under:

Overview

Details

Two experiments

20 Marks

Viva on experiments

5 Marks

Practical record

5 Marks

To download the CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology Syllabus 2026-27, click on the below mentioned link

Download: CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF

The CBSE Board Class 11 Bio-Tech Syllabus for 2026-27 provides a clear understanding for students preparing for final exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown to make their study plan easy and focused.

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Executive - Editorial

Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.

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First Published: Jul 18, 2026, 12:16 IST

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