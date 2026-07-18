CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27, Download Free PDF Here

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-27 is now available on the website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can download the Biotechnology PDFs from here. As it is one of the highly demanding subjects for career approach. The CBSE has merged the Class 11 and Class 12 syllabi into the specific PDFs for the convenience of students. CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology syllabus 2026-2027 contains a course framework and topic-wise syllabus for the academic year. Staying updated with the recent syllabus is important for students to understand the concepts. The syllabus gives the chapters and units which the students have to study for the exam. The class 11 Students need to go through it thoroughly. All the details are available on the CBSE website. Check: CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2026-27 Download PPDF, All Subjects

CBSE Class 11 Biotechnology Syllabus 2026-27: Key Details Check out the highlight table below for easy and clear understanding Overview Details Board Name: Central Board of Secondary Examination Class: 11 Subject: Bio-Technology Subject Code: 045 Total Marks: 100 Marks Theory Marks: 70 Marks Practical Marks 30 Marks Exam Duration: 3 Hours CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology 2026-27: Course Structure There are total four units in the Class 11 Biotechnology curriculum, which helps students to master the basics of the topic and concepts and prepares them for biotechnology exam. Check the table below to know the course structure of class 11 Bio-Technology 2026-27: UNITS TOPICS MARKS UNIT 1 Biotechnology: An overview 5 UNIT 2 Molecules of Life 20 UNIT 3 Genetics and Molecular Biology 20 UNIT 4 Cells and Organisms 25 Practical 30 TOTAL 100

CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology: Detailed Syllabus 2025-26 There will be Two paper in the subject: Theory: 70 marks

Practical: 30 Marks Unit-I Biotechnology: An overview Chapter 1: Biotechnology: An Overview Historical Perspectives, Technology and Applications of Biotechnology, Global market and Biotech Products. Unit-II Molecules of Life Chapter 1: Biomolecules: Building Blocks Building Blocks of Carbohydrates - Sugars and their Derivatives, Building Blocks of Proteins - Amino Acids, Building Blocks of Lipids- Simple Fatty Acids, Glycerol and Cholesterol, Building Blocks of Nucleic Acids – Nucleotides. Chapter 2: Macromolecules: Structure & Function Carbohydrates - The Energy Givers, Proteins - The Performers, Enzymes -The Catalysts, Lipids and Biomembranes - The Barriers, Nucleic Acids - The Managers

Unit-III Genetics and Molecular Biology Chapter 1: Concepts of Genetics Historical Perspective, Multiple Alleles, Linkage and Crossing Over, Genetic Mapping. Chapter 2: Genes and Genomes: Structure and Function Discovery of DNA as Genetic Material, DNA Replication, Fine Structure of the Genes, From Gene to Protein, Transcription – The Basic Process, Genetic Code, Translation, Mutations, Human Genetic Disorders. Unit-IV Cells and Organisms Chapter 1: The Basic Unit of Life Cell Structure and Components, Organization of Life Chapter 2: Cell Growth and Development Cell Division, Cell Cycle, Cell Communication, Nutrition, Reproduction, Immune Response in Animals. CBSE Class 11 Bio-Technology 2025-26: Practical Syllabus Preparation of buffers and pH determination Sterilization techniques Preparation of bacterial growth medium Cell counting Sugar Estimation using Di Nitro Salicylic Acid test (DNS test) Assay for amylase enzyme Protein estimation by biuret method