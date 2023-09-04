CBSE Class 11 Information Technology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th Information Technology Syllabus PDF

· Add other container controls like jTextField , jTextarea, jRadiobutton, jCheckbox, jPasswordFieldjListBox, jComboBox and change their properties

· Add a button component on JFrame Form and change properties like text, font, foreground etc using properties window

· Understand and change Properties and methods of Components like jButton, jLabel, jTextField, jTextarea, jRadiobutton, jCheckbox, jPasswordField, jListBox, jComboBox

JAVA Programming

· Introduction to Object Oriented Programming · To understand various data types (primitive) and purpose of each data type · To understand the need and usage of variables · To understand usage of operators (assignment, arithmetic, relational, logical, bitwise) · To understand how to attach a code with components like jButton,jLabel, jTextField and create a simple application on JFrame · To understand the use of various components like jTextarea, jRadiobutton, jCheckbox, jPasswordField, jListBox,jComboBox, JTable, JOptionPane, JPanel · To understand when to use selection statements (if, if else and switch case)