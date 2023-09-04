CBSE Class 11 Information Technology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 11th Information Technology Syllabus PDF

CBSE Information Technology Syllabus for Class 11: CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) has released the syllabus for its skill subjects. These subjects are optional and given to students to sharpen their skills and knowledge. These subjects also provide them with an option that they can explore in the future if they develop an interest. One of such skill subjects is IT (information technology). This course is offered to CBSE Class 11 students with subject code 802.
Recently, there has been a lot of revision done to the syllabus, so it is advised that students and teachers follow only the latest syllabus. This will avoid wasting time and effort preparing unwanted topics. Check out the CBSE Class 12 IT syllabus for 2023–24 here. Read the mark distribution and topics for effective preparation.
CBSE Class 11 Information Technology Course Structure
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (SUBJECT CODE - 802)
Class XI (Session 2023-2024)
Total Marks: 100 (Theory-60 + Practical-40)
UNITS
NO. OF HOURS
for Theory and Practical
MAX. MARKS
for Theory and Practical
Part A
Employability Skills
Unit 1 : Communication Skills-III
10
2
Unit 2 : Self-Management Skills-III
10
3
Unit 3 : ICT Skills-III
10
1
Unit 4 : Entrepreneurial Skills-III
15
3
Unit 5 : Green Skills-III
05
1
Total
50
10
Part B
Subject Specific Skills
Theory (In Hours)
Practical (In Hours)
Marks
Unit -1 : Computer Organization
15
15
5
Unit -2 : Networking And Internet
15
25
10
Unit-3 : Office Automation Tools
15
30
10
Unit-4: RDBMS
15
20
10
Unit-5: Fundamentals of Java
25
35
15
Total
85
125
50
Part C
Practical Work
Office Automation Tools
15
JAVA Programme
10
MYSQL Commands
5
Total
30
Part D
Project Work
Practical File
05
Viva Voce
05
Total
10
GRAND TOTAL
260
100
DETAILED CURRICULUM/TOPICS FOR CLASS XI:
Part-A: EMPLOYABILITY SKILLS
S.
No.
Units
Duration in Hours
1.
Unit 1: Communication Skills-III
10
2.
Unit 2: Self-management Skills-III
10
3.
Unit 3: Information and Communication Technology Skills-III
10
4.
Unit 4: Entrepreneurial Skills-III
15
5.
Unit 5: Green Skills-III
05
TOTAL DURATION
50
NOTE: Detailed Curriculum/ Topics to be covered under Part A: Employability Skills can be downloaded from CBSE website.
Part-B – SUBJECT SPECIFIC SKILLS
- Unit -1: Computer Organization
- Unit -2: Networking and Internet
- Unit-3: Office Automation Tools
- Unit-4: RDBMS
- Unit-5: Fundamentals of Java
UNIT-1 COMPUTER ORGANIZATION
S.
NO.
LEARNING
OUTCOMES
THEORY
PRACTICAL
1
Understand and appreciate fundamentals of Computer and its characteristics
· Introduction to Fundamentals of Computer and its use
· Characteristics of computer
· Components of computer
· Block diagram of computer
· Processes of task execution
· steps of process execution
· function of various components of computer and CPU
· identify and enlist various applications of computer
· illustrate various components of computer under different blocks
· illustrate functions of various components of computer
2
Understand the components of computer
· identify various components of computer
· appreciate function and use of I/O devices
· learn about various storage devices used in computer
· various memory units of storage
· illustrate various types of I/O devices
· identify and find out the application of each of the I/O Devices
S.
NO.
|
LEARNING
OUTCOMES
|
THEORY
|
PRACTICAL
3
Understand Operating System
· introduction to Operating System and its need
· functions of operating system
· types of operating system
· difference between various operating systems
· identify different types of OS in computers/mobile phones
· identify the different in features of various operating systems
4
Troubleshooting in computer system
· introduction to common troubleshooting/ problems
· common troubleshooting steps
· troubleshooting hardware problems like display, keyboard, mouse etc.
· troubleshooting printer problems
· understanding printer IP address
· understanding various printer settings like fast/ slow printing
· sound troubleshooting
· understanding speaker settings like volume etc.
· troubleshooting software problems
· troubleshooting networking problems
· learn about problems in network fly lead, network card
· identifying different kinds of problems in the system and its peripheral devices
· setting up a printer
· selecting a printer
· setting default printer
· changing printer settings
· how to forcefully restart a computer or stop a task
· demonstration of problems in fly lead, network card and possible solutions
5.
Understand the importance of Utilities
· Disk Space management
· Disk Cleanup
· Managing Recycle Bin
· learning about disk defragmentation
· learn to remove unused programs
· learn to disable unused program services
· restart the system
· learn to use command prompt to search for a file.
|
· illustration to view the disk storage
· to apply Disk Cleanup utilities to enhance performance of the system
· to identify, view and manage Recycle Bin
· illustration and hands onto remove unused programs
· illustration and hands on to disable/enable program services
· restart the computer
· to search different files using various options and wildcard characters
UNIT 2: NETWORKING AND INTERNET
S.
NO.
LEARNING
OUTCOMES
THEORY
PRACTICAL
1.
Understand Computer Networking
· Introduction
· Need and benefits of networking
· Components of a network: sender, receive, message, channel,
· Transmission Medium (wired and wireless)
· Telephone Network standard (technology used in each generation)
· Working Devices (RJ45 connector, Modem, Repeater, Hub, Switch, Bridge, Gateway, Routers)
· Network Topology (Bus, Star
, Ring, Tree, Mesh)
· Types of Networking (LAN, MAN, WAN, PAN, VAN)
· Illustrate various networks and its benefits
· Identify the transmission medium, devices, network topology, type of networking in computer lab
· Setting up hotspot
2.
To understand Internet and its terminology
· Introduction and use of Internet
· Digital Literacy
· Terminology (Channels, Bandwidth (HERTZ, KHZ), ISP)
· Internet Devices: Repeater, Hub, Switch, Gateway, Bridge, Router
· Data Transfer Rate (bps, Kbps, KBps, Mbps, MBPS, Gbps, GBPS)
· Protocols (TCP/IP, FTP, HTTP, SMTP, POP3, PPP, UDP)
· Analyze the Bandwidth,
· identify Internet devices and their significance
· to check/view Data transfer rate in computer lab/devices
3.
Understand cybercrime and the need of Cyber Security
· Network safety concerns: (Digital Footprints, Threats, Virus, Worm, Trojan Horse, Spam, Malware, DoS Attacks, Eavesdropping, Adware, Spyware, Snooping)
· Networking Security Measures (Antivirus, Firewall, Login ids and Password)
· Cyber Crime (Phishing, Pharming, Spoofing, Cyber Bullying, Hacking, Cracking, Identity Theft, Cyber Stalking, Cyber Trolling,
· Cyber Safety (Netiquettes, IT Act, Cyber Laws)
|
· Find out the threats encountered and the security measures used in computer lab and mobile phones
· go through the link https://www.cyberla wsindia.net
UNIT 3: OFFICE AUTOMATION TOOLS
S.
NO.
LEARNING
OUTCOMES
THEORY
PRACTICAL
1.
Word processor
· Introduction work with Word processing applications like OpenOffice,
· Introduction to Word Processing window components like work area, ruler, tab etc.
· Understanding various tabs like File, Edit, Insert, View and their submenu options to format a document using OpenOffice Writer.
· Learn to create tables in word processors
|
· List the available word processing applications.
· Introduce the parts of the main window.
· Change document views.
· Start a new document.
· Open an existing document.
· Save a document.
· Close a document.
· Use the Navigator.
2.
Spreadsheets
· appreciate need and use of spreadsheets
· learn to install an open source spreadsheet software like Calc
· learn components of the Spreadsheet title window.
· appreciate different formatting features available in spreadsheets
· learn to work, save and close spreadsheets
· work with data, move data, use edit menu
· Use AutoFill, formatting data,
· alignment, changing cell color, grid lines and borders,
· flow of text, merging, splitting text, wraptext, shrink to fit
· Numeric data formatting
· Find and Replace Data
· delete data and formatting
· delete cells
· insert delete rows and columns
· using formula and functions
· various type of operators
· predefined functions in spreadsheets (sum(), sqrt(), product(), power(), log(), round(), abs(), average() etc.
· addressing/ referencing: absolute, relative, mixed
· sort and filter data
· create chart and graph, setting legend, grids in charts, resizing and moving charts, modifying and deleting charts
· create/record a macro, run/use macros
· print spreadsheets
· demonstration of components of the Spreadsheet window.
· demonstration and hands on to insert formulae and use inbuilt functions efficiently
· make charts using chart tools in spreadsheet
· sort data according to various criteria
· change colour, alignment, set borders
· insert, delete, hide, show rows and columns
· creating macros and use them efficiently
· merging two or more cells, splitting a cell
· search data using Find options, search and replace a selected piece of text
S.
NO.
|
LEARNING
OUTCOMES
|
THEORY
|
PRACTICAL
S.
NO.
|
LEARNING OUTCOMES
|
THEORY
|
PRACTICAL
3.
PowerPoint
· introduction to presentation software
· start OpenOffice Impress
· overview of OpenOffice
· study of various tabs of OpenOffice
· understand various views of
· presentation, animations, transitions, header, footer etc.
|
· Students will be able to work with presentation software
UNIT 4: RDBMS
S.
NO.
LEARNING OUTCOMES
|
|
|
|
|
· Database and its purpose
· Components of a table
· Relational Database Model Terminology (Relation, Tuple, Attribute, Cardinality)
· Keys (Primary, Candidate, Alternate, Foreign)
· Installation of MYSQL
· Simple calculations in MYSQL
2.
Introductionto MYSQL
· Introduction To MYSQL
· Classification of MYSQL commands (DDL, DML)
· Data Types in MYSQL (char, varchar, decimal, int, date, time)
· Create database
· Create table
· View structure of a table
· Add constraints in table
· Modify structure
· Show all tables created in a database
· Delete structure
· CREATE DATABASE
· USE
· CREATE TABLE
· DESCRIBE
· SHOW TABLES
· ALTER TABLE
· DROP TABLE
3.
DML
Commands
· Add rows to a table
· Viewing content of a table
· Display selected data depending on specific condition
· Display data in a order
· modify the data stored in a table
· delete contents of a table
|
· INSERT INTO
· UPDATE
· DELETE
· Using WHERE, ORDER BY, DISTINCT, LIKE, BETWEEN, IN
UNIT 5: FUNDAMENTALS TO JAVA PROGRAMMING
S.
NO.
LEARNING
OUTCOMES
THEORY
PRACTICAL
1
Understand Integrated Development Environment (NETBEANS)
· Components of IDE
· Understand and change Properties and methods of Components like jButton, jLabel, jTextField, jTextarea, jRadiobutton, jCheckbox, jPasswordField, jListBox, jComboBox
|
· Create a project
· Create a JFrameForm container
· Add a button component on JFrame Form and change properties like text, font, foreground etc using properties window
· Add other container controls like jTextField , jTextarea, jRadiobutton, jCheckbox, jPasswordFieldjListBox, jComboBox and change their properties
2
JAVA
Programming
· Introduction to Object Oriented Programming
· To understand various data types (primitive) and purpose of each data type
· To understand the need and usage of variables
· To understand usage of operators (assignment, arithmetic, relational, logical, bitwise)
· To understand how to attach a code with components like jButton,jLabel, jTextField and create a simple application on JFrame
· To understand the use of various components like jTextarea, jRadiobutton, jCheckbox, jPasswordField, jListBox,jComboBox, JTable, JOptionPane, JPanel
· To understand when to use selection statements (if, if else
and switch case)
|
· Display message Using j label and j text Field
· Join two text entries and display them
· Write code to close the application
· Using J option Pane display a message “welcome to INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY”
· Perform simple arithmetic calculation using operators and display the result
· Write the code to find simple interest
· Write code to perform an operation based on the criteria input by the user in a checkbox or radio button
· change the background colour of jbutton based on the colour selected from the jListBox /jComboBox
· accept marks in 5 subjects and find out the total, percentage. Also displaygrade depending on the total marks obtained.
· Enter a character and find out it is vowel or consonant
|
CBSE Class 11 Information Technology Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF
