CBSE Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Accountancy, Download PDF

Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts Class 12 Mind Map: Here students can find mind maps for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 1, Accounting for Partnership: Basic Concepts. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the same.

CBSE Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts Class 12 Mind Map: This article brings to you mind maps for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 1, Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts. We have also attached a PDF download link at the bottom of the article for you to download and save the mind maps for future reference. These will assist you in your preparation for upcoming CBSE Board Examinations in 2024.

Creating Mind Maps is an exhaustive and critical task. A lot of responsibility rests on the shoulders of mind map creators in an organization, because it can either make you win a deal or lose it in seconds. Yes, you read that right. Corporate world also uses mind maps for their presentations, client meetings, project showcase, and many more reasons. The entire process of creating a mind map is called Mind Mapping. Please read below the steps involved in creating appropriate mind maps:

Choose a central theme around which your mind map will revolve

Then, pick a central object for placing the central idea on the slide, around which its sub-divisions and branches will be branched out.

Choose appropriate colours of text, graphics, boxes, any material to be used in the mind map. It should have some relevance as per your topic or should be dedicated towards a hidden motive, which has to be obviously explained.

Choose the type of branchings you want to pick for your mind maps. The layerings, and hierarchy you want to pick. This again has to be chosen as per your theme of creation. For example: If you want your mind map to showcase the journey of a company, then use the timeline map. If you want to show hierarchy, then choose the hierarchial map, and so on.

Now, put the images, graphics, as per the requirement to make the mind map look more attractive and appealing. Remember to use only relevant additions.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Chapter 1, Accounting for Partnership Basic Concepts Mind Map is presented below as follows:

We hope you find this mind map useful and relevant as per your CBSE updated Syllabus and curriculum. Both of these mentioned resources have been used in making these concept maps. You can refer to these at the time of your examinations to speed up the revision process and keep the knowledge in mind for a longer duration of time. For more educational and exam-related content, keep following Jagran Josh.

To download the Mind Map in PDF, click on the link below

