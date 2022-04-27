CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core: Question Bank & Tips For Revision To Score 90% Marks| CBSE 12th Term 2 Exam 2022

Term 2- CBSE Class 12 Hindi: Solve the following questions from CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Hindi Syllabus and follow the tips listed below to score good marks.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Term 2 exam would be conducted on May 2, 2022. The students of classes 10th and 12th have started appearing for the Board exams for Term 2 in the centres from April 26, 2022. Check out these last-minute questions for a proper revision for CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Board Exam for Term 2. Solving the questions and these revision tips can help the candidates can score high marks in their exams this year.

Check the complete syllabus for Hindi core here.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Poetry: Long Questions & Answers! CBSE 12th Hindi Term 2 Exam 2022



CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core: Last Minute Revision Questions

Solve the following questions listed below for your quick revision. Make sure to write the answers in the stipulated time so that you can get motivated and be ready for the coming exam.



The candidates should solve these questions listed above to test their revision scales. In case you are able to write the answers to each of the following, you must believe that you have prepared well.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core: Term 2| Revision Tips

The students must revise only as per the syllabus. Nothing should be studied beyond the syllabus even if told otherwise. Try o write all the answers to increase the speed of your writing in Hindi. Practice all the letter and notice writing, along with the grammar portion of the syllabus. Do not leave any poetry behind as they can be asked for maximum marks. Also, students should know that poems are always asked a bunch of questions, so it is better to not skip any of them. Write your answers in short and as per the marks allotted to each of them. Do not exceed the word limit as it would take more time of yours and you may not be able to complete the exam. Write neatly and try to attempt the paper as per the question numbering. It makes it easier for the examiner to check them and gives you smooth marks.

We hope these tips would be useful for the students of class 12th this time appearing for the Hindi Core Term 2 Board exam 2022. Wishing you all the best!

Also Read|

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers 2022: Class 12th Hindi Core- Check Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme [Download PDF]



CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2022 (Term 2)! Download PDF Of CBSE Marking Scheme

