CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers 2022: Class 12th Hindi Core- Check Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme [Download PDF]

Check the CBSE Class 12th Term 2 Sample Paper for Hindi Core in the article below. This sample paper can be downloaded in PDF format through the links at the end of this article. 

Created On: Feb 4, 2022 18:20 IST
CBSE Sample Paper: Hindi Core

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Sample paper of Class 12th Hindi Core subject. Students who are to appear in the CBSE Board Exam 2022 Term 2 must go through the sample paper to understand the questions and the paper pattern. Check the CBSE Board sample paper questions below. Also, find the marking scheme and the answers in PDF format below. 

CBSE [Term 2] Class 12th Hindi Core Sample Paper: Marking Scheme 

CBSE Board Hindi Core exam would be of 2 hours and 40 marks. The question paper consists of 7 questions with no external choices. However, there would be internal choices in the paper.  The students must go through the Hindi Syllabus through the links shared below. 

Term 2 CBSE Class 11 Hindi (Core) Syllabus 2022: CBSE Exam 2022

CBSE [Term 2] Class 12th Hindi Core Sample Paper: Q&A

Solve many other questions like those mentioned above through the links shared below. 

CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Hindi Core Sample Paper PDF

CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Hindi Core Marking Scheme PDF

 

