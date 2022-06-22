CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Download Revised Syllabus in PDF

Download CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2022-23 to know the revised course structure and examination scheme for the current academic session.

CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023: Class 9 students with Home Science as one of their subjects can download from here the CBSE Class 9 Home Science Revised Syllabus for the 2022-2023 session. Go through the complete syllabus to know the latest course content, unit-wise weightage for annual exam and practical examination scheme. Follow this latest syllabus to prepare for the CBSE Class 9 Home Science Annual Exam 2022-2023.

CBSE Class 9 Home Science (Code No. 064) Course Structure 2022-23: Theory & Practical

Theory : 70 Marks

Time:3 Hrs.

Practical : 30 Marks

No. Units Marks No. of Periods 1 Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends 03 03 2 Human growth & Development – I 08 24 3 Family and Values 08 15 4 Food, Nutrition and Health 15 24 5 Fiber and Fabric 15 20 6 Resource Management 14 28 7 Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies 07 12 Total 70 126 Practical 30 28 Grand Total 100 154

Unit I : Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends

a) Concept of Home Science

b) Fields of Home Science

c) Relevance of study of Home Science and career options

d) Recent trends

Unit II : Human Growth & Development– I

a) Concept of growth and development

b) Principles of growth and development

c) Factors affecting growth and development (environmental and heredity)

d) Age specific milestones (Birth to3 years)-Physical, motor ,social, emotional, cognitive and language

Unit III : Family and Values

a) Concept and types of family

b) Role of family in Holistic development of an individual (Physical, Social, Psychological and Spiritual)

c) Ethical and value based society (need for happy family, respect and care for each member of family, Dignity of labour, work distribution within the family)

d) Importance of Girl Child. e) Influence of various factors on a family : Globalisation, Urbanisation, Migration, Technology and Media.

Unit IV : Food, Nutrition and Health

a) Definition of Food, Nutrition, Nutrient, Health and Nutritional Status.

b) Food and its functions (Physiological, Social and Psychological)

c) Nutrients : sources and functions

d) Relationship of Food, Health and Diseases

e) Malnutrition : concepts and components (over nutrition and under nutrition)

f) Concept of Balanced Diet

Unit V : Fibre and Fabric

a) Definition of Fiber and Yarn

b) Classification of fiber on the basis of origin and length

c) Characteristics of fibers : feel, appearance, colour fastness, length, strength, absorbency, shrinkage, elasticity, effect of heat and sunlight.

Unit VI : Resource Management

a) Resources : Definition and characteristics

b) Types of resources (Human : Time, Energy, Knowledge and attitude Non-Human : Money, materialistic goods and community resources)

c) Waste Management – Need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle waste.

d) Proper disposal of kitchen waste (Biodegradable : Composting, Vermicomposting, Biogas and Bagass. Non Biodegradable : Inceneration, Land fills and Recycle)

Unit VII : Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies

a) Accident prone / Unsafe Zones at home

b) Need of safety at home

c) Measures of safety against burns, electric shocks, cuts, fractures, bites, poisoning

d) First Aid : Concept and Importance

Practicals (30 Marks)

1. Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years

2. Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years.

3. Role of family members: collage / chart etc.

4. Design educational games specific to functions or sources of nutrients.

5. Weights and measures: Equivalents / conversions of Ounce, gram, cup, teaspoon, tablespoon, how to use a kitchen weighing scale.

6. Identification of fruits, vegetables, spices, oils, sugars, cereals and lentils.

7. Food processing method demonstration: Germination and Fermentation.

8. Collection and Identification of fibre: physical charateristics and burning tests.

9. Create a slogan or poster for proper disposal of domestic waste.

10. Prepare a first aid kit and practice giving first aid for burns, cuts, bites, fractures, electric shocks (group activity)

Scheme for Practical Examination

Max. Marks - 30

I. LAB ACTIVITY

a) Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years (3 marks)

OR

Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years.

b) Prepare and present a dish using germination

OR fermentation(With fire/without fire) (7 Marks)

c) Identification of fibre using physical characteristics and burning tests. (3Marks)

II. First Aid Kit (5 Marks)

III. File Work (10 Marks)

IV. Viva (2 Marks)

This syllabus can also be downloaded and saved for later use from the link mentioned below:

