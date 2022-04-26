Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for 2022-23 Session Released: Board Excludes Punjabi as Second Language

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for the academic session 2022-23 is released on the board's website, cbse.nic.in. The syllabus is in accordance with the annual assessment scheme. Download here the subject-wise syllabus in PDF.

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 17:04 IST
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for 2022-23 Session
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the curriculum for the secondary and senior secondary classes for the new academic session 2022-2023. The board has released the new syllabus according to the annual assessment scheme, terminating the term-wise exam system that was implemented for the session 2021-2022. The board has revised the syllabus for classes 9th to 12th where one can see further cuts this year for major subjects as the board wanted to keep the amount of chapters limited for this year as well.

No Punjabi as Second Language for CBSE Class 9 Students: The board has released the revised curriculum for all the regional and foreign languages that were offered earlier except for Punjabi language. The board has not given any clarification on this move.

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-23: Download subject-wise in PDF from the following links:

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-2023: Major Subjects

CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 English (Language & Literature) Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 English (Communicative) Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Hindi (Course A) Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Hindi (Course B) Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-2023: Additional Subjects

CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-2023: Languages (offered as 2nd or 3rd language)

CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit (Communicative) Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Urdu (Course A) Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Urdu (Course B) Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Russian Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Arabic Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Assamese Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Bengali Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Marathi Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Kannada Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Malayalam Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Nepali Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Persian Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Rai Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Thai Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Bhutia Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Bodo Syllabus 2022-2023

To check the CBSE syllabus for all subjects in CBE Class 9, visit the board's official website, https://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum_2023.html

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Syllabus 2022-23 Released: Board Ends Two Terms System - Download Subject-Wise Curriculum Now!

