CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for 2022-23 Session Released: Board Excludes Punjabi as Second Language

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for the academic session 2022-23 is released on the board's website, cbse.nic.in. The syllabus is in accordance with the annual assessment scheme. Download here the subject-wise syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the curriculum for the secondary and senior secondary classes for the new academic session 2022-2023. The board has released the new syllabus according to the annual assessment scheme, terminating the term-wise exam system that was implemented for the session 2021-2022. The board has revised the syllabus for classes 9th to 12th where one can see further cuts this year for major subjects as the board wanted to keep the amount of chapters limited for this year as well.

No Punjabi as Second Language for CBSE Class 9 Students: The board has released the revised curriculum for all the regional and foreign languages that were offered earlier except for Punjabi language. The board has not given any clarification on this move.

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-23: Download subject-wise in PDF from the following links:

To check the CBSE syllabus for all subjects in CBE Class 9, visit the board's official website, https://cbseacademic.nic.in/curriculum_2023.html

