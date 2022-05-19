CBSE Class 9 English Communicative Syllabus 2022-2023: Check Course Structure and Examination Scheme

Check here the CBSE Class 9 English Communicative Syllabus to know the course content prescribed for the current academic session 2022-23. Question paper design for the annual exam is also mentioned in this.

CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reintroduced the communicative English in Class 9th after 3 years since its discontinuation in the academic session 2018-19. The board has offered the course in English Communicative with an aim to develop the practical language communication skills needed for academic study and subsequent adult life of a student. The course brings together a number of ideas about the nature of language and its learning. Here is the syllabus of CBSE Class 9 English (Communicative) for the current academic session 2022-23. The syllabus can be read and downloaded from here in this article. Go through the full syllabus to know the course structure and examination scheme to be applied for the subject.

CBSE Class 9 Communicative English (Code No. 101) Course Structure (2022-23)

SECTION-WISE WEIGHTAGE

SECTION A: READING - 20 Marks (50 Periods)

The section will have two unseen passages with the maximum word limit of 750 words. The passages can be of any two types out of the following: literary / factual / discursive. Please refer to the Main Course Book.

Objective Type Questions (including Multiple Choice Questions), and Very Short Answer type Questions will be asked to test inference, evaluation, analysis and vocabulary in context.

SECTION B: WRITING SKILLS - 25 Marks (60 Periods)

This section will have a variety of short and long writing tasks.

Notice Writing for school assembly/ Resident Welfare Association/ School Events/ Classroom information etc. in maximum 50 words (3 Marks)

Dialogue Writing in maximum 100 words (5 Marks)

Informal Letter in maximum 120 words (7 Marks)

Paragraph on one out of two themes based on verbal or visual cues from Main Course Book in maximum 150 words (10 Marks)

SECTION C: GRAMMAR - 10 Marks

Grammar items will be taught and assessed over a period of time. There will be no division of syllabus for Grammar.

1.Tenses 2. Modals 3. Subject – verb concord 4. Reporting (i) Commands and requests (ii) Statements (iii) Questions 5. Clauses: (i) Noun clauses (ii) Adverb clauses (iii) Relative clauses 6. Determiners

The above items may be tested through test types as given below:

Gap filling with one or two words to test Prepositions, Articles, Conjunctions and Tenses. (3 marks)

Editing or Omission (4 marks)

Sentences Reordering or Sentence Transformation in context. (3 marks)

SECTION D: LITERATURE TEXTBOOK - 25 Marks (60 Periods)

Two out of three extracts from prose/poetry for reference to the context. Very Short Answer Questions will be asked to assess global comprehension and interpretation. (7 marks) (Prose: 4 Marks Poetry: 3 Marks)

Five Short Answer type Questions out of six from the Literature Reader to test local and global comprehension of theme and ideas (30-40 words each) (5x2 = 10 Marks)

One out of two Long Answer type Questions to assess how the values inherent in the text have been brought out. Creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts will be assessed. This can also be a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the texts. (150 words). (8 marks)

Prescribed Books: Interact in English Series by CBSE (Available on www.cbseacademic.nic.in)

Main Course Book (Revised Edition)

Literature Reader (Revised Edition)

Workbook (Revised Edition)

NOTE: Teachers are advised to:

i. encourage classroom interaction among peers, students and teachers through activities such as role play, group work etc.,

ii. reduce teacher-talk time and keep it to the minimum,

iii. take up questions for discussion to encourage pupils to participate and to marshal their ideas and express and defend their views.

Assessment of Listening and Speaking Skills: 50 Periods

Check the following link to download the full syllabus and know the details of Internal Assement: