CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2022-2023 (New): Download Revised in PDF

Download CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus for the 2022-2023 session. Check this syllabus to know the course content for the theory paper and practical exam.

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2022-2023 is available in this article for download in PDF. Students must go through the syllabus to know the course content prescribed for the current academic session. This syllabus mentions the unit-wise content that must be prepared for the CBSE Class 9 Painting Exam 2022-2023. It also explains the practical exam details and the components of internal assessment for CBSE Class 9 Painting subject. Students must download and follow this revised syllabus to prepare for their annual CBSE exam in the right direction.

CBSE Class 9 Painting (Code No. 049) Course Structure 2022-23:

Theory

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 30

UNIT- I : Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements) 10 Marks

UNIT-II : Methods and Materials of Painting 10 Marks

Understanding and appropriate use of:

(i) Tools,

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art 10 Marks

(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses:

a) Paintings:

(i) Ulizard’s Dance (Bhimbethaka)

b) Sculptures

(i) Yaksha – Yakshi at R.B.I. New Delhi(done by Ramkinker Vaij)

c) Architecture

(i) Sun Temple (Konark, Odisha)

(ii) Indian Folk Art – Paintings (Floor decoration) Alpana, Rangoli and Mandana

Practical

Time allowed: 3 hours Maximum Marks: 70 Assessment for Practical: 50 marks Still Life (a) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. 15 marks (b) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 15 marks (c) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 10 marks (d) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 marks

Internal Assessment: 20 marks

It includes:

(i) Periodic Tests -there will be three periodic tests in a year, out of which the best two will be assessed. 10 marks (ii) Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of sketches, still life and painting compositions done during the year. 10 marks

The full syllabus can be downloaded from the following link:

Learning outcomes:

Students after studying 'Painting' as additional subject will be able to: -

Enjoy paintings as a medium of expressions

Appreciate the beauty in lines, forms and colours

Know the fundamentals of Painting (Elements and Principles) and apply them in their creations.

Use painting tools and materials appropriately.

Apply pencil colours, oil pastels, poster colours, water colours etc. as a painting medium.

Differentiate between 'opaque' and 'transparent' colours as a technique.

Refine memory and observation power through study / still life and painting composition.

Maintain his/her painting tools, materials appropriately.

Display his/her paintings aesthetically and will learn to store them.

Apply the artistic skills of composition in day-to-day life at home and in the school.