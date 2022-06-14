CBSE Class 9th Hindi A Syllabus 2022-2023: Free PDF Download; Check Revised Curriculum & New Exam Pattern

Download CBSE Syllabus 2022-2023 for Class 9th Hindi (Course A) subject in PDF here. Check the revised syllabus that has been reduced for the current academic session.

CBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus 2022-23: Get here the new CBSE syllabus for class 9th Hindi Course A subject in a downloadable format. Students with Hindi A must follow this latest syllabus as the previous syllabus would not be applicable for the current academic session. The board has released the syllabus as per the annual scheme of assessment for the 2022-2023 session. An annual examination will be held based on the full syllabus. Therefore, students must go through the syllabus to know the course structure and understand the examination pattern. A PDF copy of the CBSE Class 9th Hindi A Syllabus 2022-2023 can be accessed from the link mentioned below in this article.

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Course Structure 2022-2023 (Code No. 002)

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Internal Assessment

Prescribed Books for CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A

CBSE Class 9th Hindi A Deleted Chapters from Syllabus for 2022-2023 Session:

Students must keep in mind that in the new syllabus for the 2022-2023 session, a few chapters have been dropped. This means these chapters would not be assessed in the CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Annual Exam 2022-2023. The names of the deleted chapters are mentioned below:

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Paper Pattern for Annual Exam 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 Hindi A Question Paper 2022-2023 will have a blend of multiple choice type questions and subjective questions. Equal weightage will be assigned to both type of questions. The question paper will be divided into two sections:

Section A will have objective-type questions based on unseen passage, grammar and textbooks. It will be for total 40 marks.

Section B will have subjective questions based on textbooks and writing skills. It will also carry 40 marks.

The question paper will be of total 80 marks. 20 Marks will be kept for internal assessment.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus of classes 9th-12 for the current academic session. The board has retained the annual scheme of examination after adopting the term-wise assessment scheme last year. Now, only one final exam will be conducted at the end of the year while the periodic tests will be held for internal assessment by the schools. To keep the course content limited for the annual exam, the board has dropped certain chapters and topics from the syllabus of almost all subjects in classes 9th-12th. Therefore, students are advised to follow the new CBSE syllabus carefully to prepare the appropriate content for their exams and score good marks.

