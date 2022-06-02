CBSE Class 9 English (Language and Literature) Syllabus 2022-23: Check Revised Curriculum for Effective Study

CBSE Class 9 English (Language and Literature) for the new academic session 2022-2023 is available here. Download the revised syllabus to know the details of the course and format of the question paper for the year-end exam.

CBSE Class 9 English Syllabus 2022-2023: CBSE Revised Syllabus 2022-23 for Class 9th English (Language and Literature) subject is provided in this article for download in PDF. Students must go through this revised syllabus to understand the course structure and the content to be prepared for the annual assessment. Format of questions for the CBSE Class 9 English Annual Exam 2022-23 is also mentioned in this syllabus.

Check CBSE Class 9 English Language and Literature (Code No. 184) Syllabus 2022-2023 below:

Annual Examination - Theory Paper (80 Marks)

Section A Reading Skills 20 Marks 40 periods Section B Writing Skills with Grammar 20 Marks 40 periods Section C Literature Textbooks and Supplementary Reading Text 40 Marks 50 periods

Section A - Reading Skills

Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage (20 Marks)

I. Discursive passage of 400-450 words. (10 marks)

II. Case-based passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart etc.) of 200-250 words. (10 marks)

(Total length of two passages to be 600-700 words)

Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked to assess inference, analysis, interpretation, evaluation and vocabulary.

Section B - Writing Skills with Grammar

III. Grammar (10 Marks)

Tenses

Modals

Subject

verb concord

Reported speech

o Commands and requests

o Statements

o Questions

o Determiners

The courses at the secondary level seek to cement high professional grasp of grammatical items and levels of accuracy. Accurate use of spelling, punctuation and grammar will be assessed through Gap Filling/ Editing/Transformation exercises. Ten out of 12 questions will be attempted.

IV. Creative Writing Skills (10 marks)

This section will have short as well as long writing tasks including compositions.

(i) Writing a Descriptive Paragraph (word limit 100-120 words) on a person/event/situation based on visual or verbal cue/s. One out of two questions is to be answered. (5 marks)

(ii) Writing a Diary Entry/ Story on a given title in 100-120 words. One out of two questions is to be answered. (5 marks)

Section C - Literature Textbook & Supplementary Reader

V. Reference to the Context (40 Marks)

(i) One extract out of two from Drama / Prose.

(ii) One extract out of two from poetry. (5+5 = 10 Marks)

Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions will be asked to assess inference, analysis, interpretation, evaluation and vocabulary.

VI. Short & Long Answer Questions

(i) Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book BEEHIVE. (4x3=12 marks)

(ii) Two out of Three Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book MOMENTS. (3x2=6 marks)

(iii) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from BEEHIVE to be answered in about 100-120 words to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the texts. This can also be a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the texts. (6 marks)

(iv) One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from MOMENTS on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. (6 marks)

Prescribed Books:

Published by NCERT, New Delhi

Beehive

Prose

1. The Fun They Had

2. The Sound of Music

3. The Little Girl

4. A Truly Beautiful Mind

5. The Snake and the Mirror

6. My Childhood

7. Reach For The Top

8. Kathmandu

9. If I were You

Poems

1. The Road Not taken

2. Wind

3. Rain on The Roof

4. The Lake Isle of Innisfree

5. A Legend of The Northland

6. No Men Are Foreign

7. On killing a tree

8. A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal

Moments

1. The Lost Child

2. The adventures of Toto

3. Iswaran the Storyteller

4. In the kingdom of fools

5. The Happy Prince

6. The Last Leaf

7. A House is not a Home

8. The Beggar

WORDS AND EXPRESSIONS – II (WORKBOOK FOR CLASS X) – Units 1 to 6 and Units 8, 10 & 11

Download the full syllabus in PDF from the following link:

