CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Syllabus 2022-2023 PDF: Download To Check Course Content, Paper Pattern & Deleted Topics

Download CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course B Syllabus for the 2022-2023 session. Check this syllabus to know the course content along with the question paper design for the annual exams.

CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Syllabus 2022-23: Students of CBSE Class 9th can check and download here the new CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 Hindi (Course B) in PDF format. This is the revised syllabus that has been released for the current academic session (2022-23). The CBSE Board has terminated the term-wise assessment and now the students will be taking the annual exam based on the full syllabus. The board has, however, continued with the curtailed syllabus for the current academic year as well. The list of the chapter and topics that will not be assessed in CBSE Class 9 Hindi Exam 2022-23 can be checked from this article below. The CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course B Syllabus 2022-23 is helpful to know the section-wise details for the annual examination. It mentions the topics to be prepared under each section along with the weightage assigned to them. Students must go through the complete syllabus to know the prescribed course structure and prepare for their exams accordingly to score high marks.

CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Course Structure 2022-2023 (Code No. 085)

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-2023 for All Subjects (PDF)

CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Internal Assessment

The internal assessment carries a weightage of 20 marks. It will have different components based on which a student’s performance will be assessed. These components are as follows:

Prescribed Books for CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course B

CBSE Class 9th Hindi B Deleted Chapters from Syllabus for the 2022-2023 Session:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has excluded certain chapters from the Class 9 Hindi B Syllabus. Three chapters have been removed from the Hindi Book - Sparsh Part I while two chapters have been taken out from the book Sanchayan Part I. The names of the deleted chapters are mentioned below:

Download the syllabus from the link given below:

CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Expected Question Paper Pattern (Annual Exam 2022-2023)

CBSE Class 9 Hindi B Question Paper 2022-2023 Will be composed of two sections of equal weightage.

Section A will have objective-type questions based on unseen passage, grammar and Kavya & Gadya Khand from Sparsh Part-1 textbook. Questions will include very short answer type questions and MCQs. This section will carry a weightage of 40 marks.

Section B will have subjective questions only. These questions will be based on the chapters given in textbooks - Sparsh and Sanchayan. This section will also be for 40 marks.

The question paper will be of total 80 marks and the rest 20 Marks will be calculated on the basis of the internal assessment.

Also Read| NCERT Books for Class 9 Hindi (Latest Edition)