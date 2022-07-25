CBSE Syllabus 2022-23: Class 9 Elements of Business| Download Revised Syllabus in PDF

Check and download here the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-2023 which is released according to the annual assessment scheme. Class 9 students must go through the complete syllabus to know the latest course content, unit-wise weightage and practical/project evaluation scheme for the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Annual Exam 2022-23. The pattern of the course has been designed to help students study the subject in the most effective way so that they do not have to feel burdened at the last moment during the exams. So, follow the syllabus given below thoroughly to score maximum marks in CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Exam.
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Course Structure 2022-23: Theory & Practical/Project
Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.
Max. Marks: 100
Time: 3 Hours
Theory: 70 Marks Practical/ Project: 30 Marks
Unit
Marks
I
Fundamentals of Business Activities
20
II
Operative Activities in Business
20
III
Steps Involved in Establishing Business
15
IV
Fundamental Areas of Business
15
Practical / Project
30
Total
100
UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities
(a) Characteristics of Business Activities
(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from
(i) Profession
(ii) Employment
(c) Characteristics of vocational activities
(d) Factors affecting business
(i) Economic (ii) Social (iii) Political
UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business
(a) Industry – concept
(b) Commerce – concept
(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature
(d) Commerce
(i) Banking
(ii) Insurance
(iii) Transportation
(iv) Trade
UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business
(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization
(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features
(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types
UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business
(a) Finance – Meaning
(b) Marketing – Meaning
(c) Human Resources – Meaning
GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL
- Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters: ·
- Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks) ·
- Viva (10 Marks)
