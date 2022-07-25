CBSE Syllabus 2022-23: Class 9 Elements of Business| Download Revised Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-23

Check and download here the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-2023 which is released according to the annual assessment scheme. Class 9 students must go through the complete syllabus to know the latest course content, unit-wise weightage and practical/project evaluation scheme for the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Annual Exam 2022-23. The pattern of the course has been designed to help students study the subject in the most effective way so that they do not have to feel burdened at the last moment during the exams. So, follow the syllabus given below thoroughly to score maximum marks in CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Exam.

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Course Structure 2022-23: Theory & Practical/Project 

Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.

Max. Marks: 100

Time: 3 Hours

Theory: 70 Marks                                                                    Practical/ Project: 30 Marks

Unit

 

Marks

I

Fundamentals of Business Activities

20

II

Operative Activities in Business

20

III

Steps Involved in Establishing Business

15

IV

Fundamental Areas of Business

15

 

Practical / Project

30

 

Total

100

UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities

(a) Characteristics of Business Activities

(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from

(i) Profession

(ii) Employment

(c) Characteristics of vocational activities

(d) Factors affecting business

(i) Economic (ii) Social (iii) Political

UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business

(a) Industry – concept

(b) Commerce – concept

(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature

(d) Commerce

(i) Banking

(ii) Insurance

(iii) Transportation

(iv) Trade

UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business

(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization

(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features

(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types

UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business

(a) Finance – Meaning

(b) Marketing – Meaning

(c) Human Resources – Meaning

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

  • Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters: ·
  • Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks) ·
  • Viva (10 Marks)

Download the above syllabus from the following link to use it as and when required:

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-23: Download in PDF

 

