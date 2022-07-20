CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-2023: Download Revised Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-2023: Class 9 students having Sanskrit in their course can check and download here the new CBSE Syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus for the academic session 2022-23. Go through the complete syllabus to know the latest course content and details of sections under which various questions will be asked in the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Annual Examination 2022-23. So, analyse the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23 and follow the instructions given in it to prepare for the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Annual Exam 2022-2023 in the right direction.

Check CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit (Code No. 122) Syllabus 2022-23 below:

Course Structure

Section-Wise Details and Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Question Paper Design 2022-23:

No Term-Wise Exam for CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit

Unlike the last year in which exams were conducted in two parts, there will be only one annual exam conducted at the end of the academic year 2022-23. The annual exam will be based on the full syllabus. Therefore, students will have to prepare all the chapters. To well in the exam, they should have a clear idea of the content to be prepared in each chapter. This will be possible only when students will have a thorough knowledge of the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23.

Major things to check in CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23

In order to take the most benefit of the revised CBSE syllabus, students must take a note of the following major elements while going through the new CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus:

Course structure for the annual exam and internal assessments

Types of sections and their weightage for the annual exam

Type of the questions to be asked under each section

Amount of content to be prepared for each question

Design of the question paper for the board exam 2023

Guidelines for internal assessment for the 2022-23 session

So, class 9 students should download the new CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus and refer to the same to perform well in their Annual Exams.

This syllabus can also be downloaded and saved for later use from the link mentioned below:

