CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-2023: Download Revised Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-2023: Class 9 students having Sanskrit in their course can check and download here the new CBSE Syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus for the academic session 2022-23. Go through the complete syllabus to know the latest course content and details of sections under which various questions will be asked in the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Annual Examination 2022-23. So, analyse the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23 and follow the instructions given in it to prepare for the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Annual Exam 2022-2023 in the right direction.
Check CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit (Code No. 122) Syllabus 2022-23 below:
Course Structure
Section-Wise Details and Marks Distribution
CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Question Paper Design 2022-23:
No Term-Wise Exam for CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit
Unlike the last year in which exams were conducted in two parts, there will be only one annual exam conducted at the end of the academic year 2022-23. The annual exam will be based on the full syllabus. Therefore, students will have to prepare all the chapters. To well in the exam, they should have a clear idea of the content to be prepared in each chapter. This will be possible only when students will have a thorough knowledge of the CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23.
Major things to check in CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23
In order to take the most benefit of the revised CBSE syllabus, students must take a note of the following major elements while going through the new CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus:
- Course structure for the annual exam and internal assessments
- Types of sections and their weightage for the annual exam
- Type of the questions to be asked under each section
- Amount of content to be prepared for each question
- Design of the question paper for the board exam 2023
- Guidelines for internal assessment for the 2022-23 session
So, class 9 students should download the new CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus and refer to the same to perform well in their Annual Exams.
This syllabus can also be downloaded and saved for later use from the link mentioned below:
CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF Here
