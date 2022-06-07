CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023: Check Revised Curriculum for Common & Specialized Subjects - Download Now!

Download CBSE Class 9 NCC Revised Syllabus for the academic session 2022-2023. Check the detailed curriculum to know the prescribed topics for annual exam preparation.

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-23: Class 9 students of the CBSE Board who have opted for NCC as an additional subject can check here the latest and revised syllabus of CBSE Class 9 NCC. In this syllabus, they would get to know the names of units and topics. The CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-23 can be downloaded here in PDF and saved for reference as and when required.

CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (N.C.C) (Code - 076) Syllabus 2022-23:

Marks - 70

Common Subjects

Unit-1 : The NCC

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC

Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC

Aims and Objectives of NCC

Organization and Training and NCC Song

Incentives of Joining NCC

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-2023 (All Subjects)

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India

Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India

National Integration: Importance and Necessity

Problems/ Challenges of National Integration

Images/ Slogans for National Integration

Unit-3 : Civil Affairs

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters

Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards

Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities

Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Unit-4 : Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms

General and Words of Command

Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt

Saluting at the halt

Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out

Saluting on the March Individual word of command

Unit-5 : Weapon Training

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles

Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing

Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power

Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting

Loading, cocking and unloading

The lying position and Holding

Aiming, range and figure target

Range precautions and safety precautions

Unit-6 : Adventure Training

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities

Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning

Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning

Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building

Introduction to Personality development

Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical

Self-Awareness-know yourself

Self-confidence, courage

& self-conviction Problem solving skills

Importance of group and team work

Effective use of time

Coping with stress/ emotions

Sociability: Social Skills

Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/ values

Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare

Basics of Social Service, and its needs

Contribution of youth towards social welfare

Civic responsibilities

Drug abuse and trafficking

Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth

Corruption

Provisions of child Act

Unit-9: Health and Hygiene

Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene

Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing

Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)

Physical and mental health

Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention

Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies

Wounds and fractures

Introduction to yoga and exercise

Specialized Subject (Army)

Unit 1: Armed Forces

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces

Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces

Basic organization of Armed Forces

Organization of the Army

Badges and Ranks

Honors and Awards

Modes of entry into Army

Unit 2: Military History

Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards

Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)

Study of battles of Indo-Pakwar 1965, 1971 and Kargil

War movies

Unit-3: Map Reading

Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading

Scope: Basicunderstandingofmapsheetsandmapreadinginstrumentsanddevelopment of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading

Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.

Scales and grid system

Topographical forms and technical terms

Unit-4 : Field Craft and Battle Craft

Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft

Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft

Introduction

Judging distance

Description of ground

Field signals

Use of ground and movement

Selection of formations (Section formation)

Unit-5: Communication

Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications

Scope: Types of communications and future trends

Importance of communication

Means of communication

Specialized Subject (Navy)

Unit-1: Naval Orientation

Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.

Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War- 1971etc.

History of the Indian Navy (Gallantry Award Winners)

Organization of IN- NHQ, Commands and Ships

Organization on Board a Ship

Survival and Rescue-Life Safety Items onboard Ship, Life Raft

Life Boats and Distress Signals

Unit-2: Naval Communication

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.

Scope: Introduction to visual communication.

Introduction to Naval Communication

Phonetic Alphabet - Introduction and use

Unit-3: Seamanship

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.

Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.

Rigging

Bends and Hitches: Reef Knot, Half Hitch, Clove Hitch,

Rolling Hitch, Timber Hitch, Bowline, Round Turn and

Two Half Hitches and Bow Line on the Bight and its basic element

Unit-4: Ship and Boat Modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about Ship Modeling

Scope: Materials used in different types of models

Principles of Ship Modeling

Reading of a Ship Drawing of a Model

Views in blueprint

Measurement of superstructure and hull

Specialized Subject (Air Force)

Unit-1: General Service Knowledge

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF

Scope: History and Organization of IAF

Development of Aviation

History of IAF

Unit-2: Air Campaigns

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Air Campaigns

Scope: History and Motivation.

Indo-PakWar-1971

Operation Safe Sagar

Unit-3: Aero-modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling

Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models

History of Aero-modelling

Unit-4: Principles of Flight

Aim: To introduce principles of flight

Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based

Introduction

Glossary of Terms

Unit-5: Parts of Aircraft

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Parts

Scope: Knowledge about the parts of aircraft to be flown

Parts of Aircraft

Unit-6: Aircraft Particulars

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Instruments

Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures

Aircraft Particular Type, Specific

Unit-7: Airfield Layout

Aim: To provide knowledge of Airfields

Scope: Knowledge about the airfields to be flown including checks and procedures Airfield Layout

Unit-8: RT Procedure

Aim: To provide knowledge of wireless communication.

Scope: Knowledge about the communication is required for flying aircraft

RT Procedure

This syllabus can also be downloaded and saved for later use from the link mentioned below: