CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023: Check Revised Curriculum for Common & Specialized Subjects - Download Now!

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-23: Class 9 students of the CBSE Board who have opted for NCC as an additional subject can check here the latest and revised syllabus of CBSE Class 9 NCC. In this syllabus, they would get to know the names of units and topics. The CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-23 can be downloaded here in PDF and saved for reference as and when required.
CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (N.C.C) (Code - 076) Syllabus 2022-23:
Marks - 70
Common Subjects
Unit-1 : The NCC
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC
Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC
- Aims and Objectives of NCC
- Organization and Training and NCC Song
- Incentives of Joining NCC
Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India
- Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India
- National Integration: Importance and Necessity
- Problems/ Challenges of National Integration
- Images/ Slogans for National Integration
Unit-3 : Civil Affairs
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters
- Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards
- Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities
- Fire Service and Fire Fighting
Unit-4 : Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms
- General and Words of Command
- Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt
- Saluting at the halt
- Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out
- Saluting on the March Individual word of command
Unit-5 : Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles
Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing
- Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power
- Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting
- Loading, cocking and unloading
- The lying position and Holding
- Aiming, range and figure target
- Range precautions and safety precautions
Unit-6 : Adventure Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination
Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities
- Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning
- Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning
Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building
- Introduction to Personality development
- Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical
- Self-Awareness-know yourself
- Self-confidence, courage
- & self-conviction Problem solving skills
- Importance of group and team work
- Effective use of time
- Coping with stress/ emotions
- Sociability: Social Skills
- Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/ values
Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service
Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare
- Basics of Social Service, and its needs
- Contribution of youth towards social welfare
- Civic responsibilities
- Drug abuse and trafficking
- Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth
- Corruption
- Provisions of child Act
Unit-9: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene
Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing
- Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
- Physical and mental health
- Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention
- Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
- Wounds and fractures
- Introduction to yoga and exercise
Specialized Subject (Army)
Unit 1: Armed Forces
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces
Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
- Basic organization of Armed Forces
- Organization of the Army
- Badges and Ranks
- Honors and Awards
- Modes of entry into Army
Unit 2: Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
- Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)
- Study of battles of Indo-Pakwar 1965, 1971 and Kargil
- War movies
Unit-3: Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basicunderstandingofmapsheetsandmapreadinginstrumentsanddevelopment of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading
- Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.
- Scales and grid system
- Topographical forms and technical terms
Unit-4 : Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
- Introduction
- Judging distance
- Description of ground
- Field signals
- Use of ground and movement
- Selection of formations (Section formation)
Unit-5: Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
- Importance of communication
- Means of communication
Specialized Subject (Navy)
Unit-1: Naval Orientation
Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.
Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War- 1971etc.
- History of the Indian Navy (Gallantry Award Winners)
- Organization of IN- NHQ, Commands and Ships
- Organization on Board a Ship
- Survival and Rescue-Life Safety Items onboard Ship, Life Raft
- Life Boats and Distress Signals
Unit-2: Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.
Scope: Introduction to visual communication.
- Introduction to Naval Communication
- Phonetic Alphabet - Introduction and use
Unit-3: Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.
Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.
- Rigging
- Bends and Hitches: Reef Knot, Half Hitch, Clove Hitch,
- Rolling Hitch, Timber Hitch, Bowline, Round Turn and
- Two Half Hitches and Bow Line on the Bight and its basic element
Unit-4: Ship and Boat Modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about Ship Modeling
Scope: Materials used in different types of models
- Principles of Ship Modeling
- Reading of a Ship Drawing of a Model
- Views in blueprint
- Measurement of superstructure and hull
Specialized Subject (Air Force)
Unit-1: General Service Knowledge
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF
Scope: History and Organization of IAF
- Development of Aviation
- History of IAF
Unit-2: Air Campaigns
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Air Campaigns
Scope: History and Motivation.
- Indo-PakWar-1971
- Operation Safe Sagar
Unit-3: Aero-modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling
Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models
- History of Aero-modelling
Unit-4: Principles of Flight
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based
- Introduction
- Glossary of Terms
Unit-5: Parts of Aircraft
Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Parts
Scope: Knowledge about the parts of aircraft to be flown
- Parts of Aircraft
Unit-6: Aircraft Particulars
Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Instruments
Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures
- Aircraft Particular Type, Specific
Unit-7: Airfield Layout
Aim: To provide knowledge of Airfields
Scope: Knowledge about the airfields to be flown including checks and procedures Airfield Layout
Unit-8: RT Procedure
Aim: To provide knowledge of wireless communication.
Scope: Knowledge about the communication is required for flying aircraft
- RT Procedure
This syllabus can also be downloaded and saved for later use from the link mentioned below:
|
CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF Here