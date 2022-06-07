Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023: Check Revised Curriculum for Common & Specialized Subjects - Download Now!

Download CBSE Class 9 NCC Revised Syllabus for the academic session 2022-2023. Check the detailed curriculum to know the prescribed topics for annual exam preparation.

Updated: Jun 7, 2022 18:23 IST
CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023
CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-23: Class 9 students of the CBSE Board who have opted for NCC as an additional subject can check here the latest and revised syllabus of CBSE Class 9 NCC. In this syllabus, they would get to know the names of units and topics. The CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-23 can be downloaded here in PDF and saved for reference as and when required.

CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (N.C.C) (Code - 076) Syllabus 2022-23:

Marks - 70

Common Subjects

Unit-1 : The NCC

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC

Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC

  • Aims and Objectives of NCC
  • Organization and Training and NCC Song
  • Incentives of Joining NCC

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022-2023 (All Subjects)

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India  

  • Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India
  • National Integration: Importance and Necessity
  • Problems/ Challenges of National Integration
  • Images/ Slogans for National Integration

Unit-3 : Civil Affairs

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters  

  • Types of Emergencies/ Natural Hazards
  • Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities
  • Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Unit-4 : Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms  

  • General and Words of Command
  • Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt
  • Saluting at the halt
  • Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out
  • Saluting on the March Individual word of command

Unit-5 : Weapon Training

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles

Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing  

  • Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power
  • Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting
  • Loading, cocking and unloading
  • The lying position and Holding
  • Aiming, range and figure target
  • Range precautions and safety precautions

Unit-6 : Adventure Training

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities  

  • Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning
  • Cycle expedition including selection of route and administrative planning

Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building  

  • Introduction to Personality development
  • Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical
  • Self-Awareness-know yourself
  • Self-confidence, courage
  • & self-conviction Problem solving skills
  • Importance of group and team work
  • Effective use of time
  • Coping with stress/ emotions
  • Sociability: Social Skills
  • Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/ values

Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare  

  • Basics of Social Service, and its needs
  • Contribution of youth towards social welfare
  • Civic responsibilities
  • Drug abuse and trafficking
  • Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth
  • Corruption
  • Provisions of child Act

Unit-9: Health and Hygiene

Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene

Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing  

  • Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
  • Physical and mental health
  • Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention
  • Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
  • Wounds and fractures
  • Introduction to yoga and exercise

Specialized Subject (Army)

Unit 1: Armed Forces

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces

Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces

  • Basic organization of Armed Forces
  • Organization of the Army
  • Badges and Ranks
  • Honors and Awards
  • Modes of entry into Army

Unit 2: Military History

Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards

  • Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/Manekshaw)
  • Study of battles of Indo-Pakwar 1965, 1971 and Kargil
  • War movies

Unit-3: Map Reading

Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading

Scope: Basicunderstandingofmapsheetsandmapreadinginstrumentsanddevelopment of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading

  • Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.
  • Scales and grid system
  • Topographical forms and technical terms

Unit-4 : Field Craft and Battle Craft

Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft

Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft

  • Introduction
  • Judging distance
  • Description of ground
  • Field signals
  • Use of ground and movement
  • Selection of formations (Section formation)

Unit-5: Communication

Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications

Scope: Types of communications and future trends

  • Importance of communication
  • Means of communication

Specialized Subject (Navy)

Unit-1: Naval Orientation

Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.

Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War- 1971etc.

  • History of the Indian Navy (Gallantry Award Winners)
  • Organization of IN- NHQ, Commands and Ships
  • Organization on Board a Ship
  • Survival and Rescue-Life Safety Items onboard Ship, Life Raft
  • Life Boats and Distress Signals

Unit-2: Naval Communication

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.

Scope: Introduction to visual communication.

  • Introduction to Naval Communication
  • Phonetic Alphabet - Introduction and use

Unit-3: Seamanship

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.

Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.

  • Rigging
  • Bends and Hitches: Reef Knot, Half Hitch, Clove Hitch,
  • Rolling Hitch, Timber Hitch, Bowline, Round Turn and
  • Two Half Hitches and Bow Line on the Bight and its basic element

Unit-4: Ship and Boat Modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about Ship Modeling

Scope: Materials used in different types of models

  • Principles of Ship Modeling
  • Reading of a Ship Drawing of a Model
  • Views in blueprint
  • Measurement of superstructure and hull

Specialized Subject (Air Force)

Unit-1: General Service Knowledge

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF

Scope: History and Organization of IAF

  • Development of Aviation
  • History of IAF

Unit-2: Air Campaigns

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Air Campaigns

Scope: History and Motivation.

  • Indo-PakWar-1971
  • Operation Safe Sagar

Unit-3: Aero-modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling

Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models

  • History of Aero-modelling

Unit-4: Principles of Flight

Aim: To introduce principles of flight

Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based

  • Introduction
  • Glossary of Terms

Unit-5: Parts of Aircraft

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Parts

Scope: Knowledge about the parts of aircraft to be flown

  • Parts of Aircraft

Unit-6: Aircraft Particulars

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Instruments

Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures

  • Aircraft Particular Type, Specific

Unit-7: Airfield Layout

Aim: To provide knowledge of Airfields

Scope: Knowledge about the airfields to be flown including checks and procedures Airfield Layout

Unit-8: RT Procedure

Aim: To provide knowledge of wireless communication.

Scope: Knowledge about the communication is required for flying aircraft

  • RT Procedure

This syllabus can also be downloaded and saved for later use from the link mentioned below:

CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023: Download in PDF Here

 

