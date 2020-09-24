Study at Home
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of Hindi Core Compartment Exams (2019- 2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 12th Hindi Core Previous Year Compartment Papers (2015-2019) for Class 12th Hindi Core Compartment Exam 2020 for quick revision. Each paper has an attached marking scheme for your self-evaluation and reference. 

Sep 24, 2020 15:09 IST
CBSE: Class 12th Hindi Core Compartment Exam 2020 is due for 28 September 2020. Students appearing in the exam are advised to solve previous year compartment question papers and sample papers issued by CBSE for revision and self-evaluation. In this article, we have provided links to previous year compartment question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. All these questions are solved and the marking scheme is provided with each question paper. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level and accuracy. 

Year

Question Paper

Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2019

View/Download

View/Download

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2018

View/Download

View/Download

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2017

View/Download

View/Download

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2016

Not Available

Not Available

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2015

View/Download

View/Download

Students can solve the above provided previous year compartment question papers for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam for Hindi Core 2020 in the last-minute revision process. While going through previous year papers, students will also learn about important and frequently asked concepts from which can be asked in CBSE Class 12 Hindi board exam. After solving some previous years’ question papers, students will get to know about the pattern, difficulty level of the questions and important topics. They will also learn about important topics from which critical questions can be asked in the coming exam.

