CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam 2020: Check Previous Year Papers of Hindi Core Compartment Exams (2019- 2015) with Answers or Marking Scheme

CBSE: Class 12th Hindi Core Compartment Exam 2020 is due for 28 September 2020. Students appearing in the exam are advised to solve previous year compartment question papers and sample papers issued by CBSE for revision and self-evaluation. In this article, we have provided links to previous year compartment question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. All these questions are solved and the marking scheme is provided with each question paper. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level and accuracy.

Year Question Paper Marking Scheme CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2019 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2018 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2017 View/Download View/Download CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2016 Not Available Not Available CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Compartment Paper - 2015 View/Download View/Download

Students can solve the above provided previous year compartment question papers for CBSE Class 12th Board Exam for Hindi Core 2020 in the last-minute revision process. While going through previous year papers, students will also learn about important and frequently asked concepts from which can be asked in CBSE Class 12 Hindi board exam. After solving some previous years’ question papers, students will get to know about the pattern, difficulty level of the questions and important topics. They will also learn about important topics from which critical questions can be asked in the coming exam.

