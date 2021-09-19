Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CTET 2021 Notification OUT @ctet.nic.in, Registration to begin from 20 Sept, Exam tentatively from Dec

CBSE CTET 2021 December Exam Notification has been released at ctet.nic.in. Check Important Dates, Exam Dates, Application Fee process and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 19, 2021 01:11 IST
CTET 2021
CBSE CTET 2021 December Exam: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released a short notice for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021. All the candidates who wish to appear for the CTET 2021 December Exam will be able to register themselves from 20  September 2021 on the official website – ctet.nic.in. The candidates will be able to check more details regarding the exam after the commencement of the registration process.

According to the official notice, the exam for CTET will be conducted between 16 December 2021 and  13 January  2022 which will be Computer Based Test, CBT and will be held in about 20 languages. The exam date and time for the exam will be intimated to the candidates through admit cards.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in w.e.f. 20 September 2021 and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying.

The candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates. As of now, the board has released the important dates for registration and application fees on the official website. The candidates will be able to check all details including eligibility, syllabus, paper pattern etc.  Once the detailed notification is released.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of the online application process: 20 September 2021
  • Last date for submission of the online application process: 19 October 2021
  • Last date for application fee: 20 October 2021
  • Exam Date: December 16, 2021 and January 13, 2022

Application Fee:

  • General/OBC: Rs. 1000/- (Only Paper 1 & 2), Rs. 1200/- (Both Paper 1 & 2)
  • SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person: Rs. 500/- (Only Paper 1 & 2), Rs. 600/- (Both Paper 1 & 2)

CTET 2021

 

FAQ

What is the exam date for CTET 2021?

According to the official notice, the exam for CTET will be conducted between December 16, 2021 and January 13, 2022.

What is the last date for CBSE CTET December 2021 Exam Online Registration?

The Last date for submission of online application process is 19 October 2021.

What is the starting date for CBSE CTET December 2021 Exam Online Registration?

According to the official notification, the online application will start from September 20, 2021onwards on the official websire – ctet.nic.in.
