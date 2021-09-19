CTET 2021 Notification OUT @ctet.nic.in, Registration to begin from 20 Sept, Exam tentatively from Dec

CBSE CTET 2021 December Exam: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released a short notice for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2021. All the candidates who wish to appear for the CTET 2021 December Exam will be able to register themselves from 20 September 2021 on the official website – ctet.nic.in. The candidates will be able to check more details regarding the exam after the commencement of the registration process.

According to the official notice, the exam for CTET will be conducted between 16 December 2021 and 13 January 2022 which will be Computer Based Test, CBT and will be held in about 20 languages. The exam date and time for the exam will be intimated to the candidates through admit cards.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in w.e.f. 20 September 2021 and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above-mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying.

The candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates. As of now, the board has released the important dates for registration and application fees on the official website. The candidates will be able to check all details including eligibility, syllabus, paper pattern etc. Once the detailed notification is released.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of the online application process: 20 September 2021

Last date for submission of the online application process: 19 October 2021

Last date for application fee: 20 October 2021

Exam Date: December 16, 2021 and January 13, 2022

Application Fee:

General/OBC: Rs. 1000/- (Only Paper 1 & 2), Rs. 1200/- (Both Paper 1 & 2)

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person: Rs. 500/- (Only Paper 1 & 2), Rs. 600/- (Both Paper 1 & 2)

CTET 2021