CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Skill Education Sample Papers With Marking Scheme Released: Download PDF Today! CBSE Board Exams 2022

CBSE has released the sample papers for Term 2 Class 12th subjects recently. Now the skill development subjects sample papers have also been released which you can find in the article below.
The candidates who are going to appear for the skill education exam must download the sample papers in the table below.
The students can check the marking scheme as well to know all about the question marking that would be done by the teachers while checking their answer sheets. CBSE Board exams would be conducted in the month of March-April this year.
CBSE Term 2 - Class 12 Skill Education Sample Papers 2022
|Subject
|Sample Paper PDF
|801 RETAIL
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|802 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|803 WEB APPLICATION
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|804 AUTOMOTIVE
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|805 FINANCIAL MARKET MANAGEMENT
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|806 TOURISM
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|807 BEAUTY AND WELLNESS
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|808 AGRICULTURE
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|809 FOOD PRODUCTION
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|810 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|811 BANKING
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|812 MARKETING
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|813 HEALTH CARE
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|814 INSURANCE
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|816 HORTICULTURE
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|817 TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|818 GEOSPATIAL TECHNOLOGY
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|821 MULTIMEDIA
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|822 TAXATION
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|823 COST ACCOUNTING
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|824 OFFICE PROCEDURES & PRACTICES
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|825 SHORTHAND(ENGLISH)
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|826 SHORTHAND(HINDI)
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|827 AIR-CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|828 MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|829 TEXTILE DESIGN
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|831 SALESMANSHIP
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|832 MUSIC PRODUCTION
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|833 BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|834 FOOD NUTRITION & DIETETICS
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|835 MASS MEDIA STUDIES
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|836 LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|837 FASHION STUDIES
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|841 YOGA
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|842 EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE & EDUCATION
|Paper | Marking Scheme
|843 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
|Paper | Marking Scheme
CBSE Board exams 2022 would be conducted for Term 2 in March/April this year. Since there has been an outbreak of COVID 19, the Board had split the syllabus into Term 1 and Term 2 this year. The CBE Term 1 Results are still awaited by the students along with the date sheet for Term 2 exams as well.
