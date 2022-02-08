JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 14 Feb!

CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Skill Education Sample Papers With Marking Scheme Released: Download PDF Today! CBSE Board Exams 2022

CBSE Term 2 Class 12th Sample Paper 2022:  Check sample papers for various subjects of Skill Education and download the PDF of the papers and marking scheme below. 

Created On: Feb 8, 2022 15:46 IST
Modified On: Feb 8, 2022 17:04 IST
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Sill Education Sample papers
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Sill Education Sample papers

CBSE has released the sample papers for Term 2 Class 12th subjects recently. Now the skill development subjects sample papers have also been released which you can find in the article below. 

The candidates who are going to appear for the skill education exam must download the sample papers in the table below. 

[Term 2] CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2021-22 Released! Check CBSE Marking Scheme: PDF Download Available

Term 2 CBSE Date Sheet 2022: To be Released Soon After CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22; 10th, 12th Practicals In February?

The students can check the marking scheme as well to know all about the question marking that would be done by the teachers while checking their answer sheets. CBSE Board exams would be conducted in the month of March-April this year. 

CBSE Term 2 - Class 12 Skill Education Sample Papers 2022

Subject Sample Paper PDF
801 RETAIL Paper | Marking Scheme
802 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY Paper | Marking Scheme
803 WEB APPLICATION Paper | Marking Scheme
804 AUTOMOTIVE Paper | Marking Scheme
805 FINANCIAL MARKET MANAGEMENT Paper | Marking Scheme
806 TOURISM Paper | Marking Scheme
807 BEAUTY AND WELLNESS Paper | Marking Scheme
808 AGRICULTURE Paper | Marking Scheme
809 FOOD PRODUCTION Paper | Marking Scheme
810 FRONT OFFICE OPERATIONS Paper | Marking Scheme
811 BANKING Paper | Marking Scheme
812 MARKETING Paper | Marking Scheme
813 HEALTH CARE Paper | Marking Scheme
814 INSURANCE Paper | Marking Scheme
816 HORTICULTURE Paper | Marking Scheme
817 TYPOGRAPHY & COMPUTER APPLICATION Paper | Marking Scheme
818 GEOSPATIAL TECHNOLOGY Paper | Marking Scheme
821 MULTIMEDIA Paper | Marking Scheme
822 TAXATION Paper | Marking Scheme
823 COST ACCOUNTING Paper | Marking Scheme
824 OFFICE PROCEDURES & PRACTICES Paper | Marking Scheme
825 SHORTHAND(ENGLISH) Paper | Marking Scheme
826 SHORTHAND(HINDI) Paper | Marking Scheme
827 AIR-CONDITIONING & REFRIGERATION Paper | Marking Scheme
828 MEDICAL DIAGNOSTICS Paper | Marking Scheme
829 TEXTILE DESIGN Paper | Marking Scheme
831 SALESMANSHIP Paper | Marking Scheme
832 MUSIC PRODUCTION Paper | Marking Scheme
833 BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION Paper | Marking Scheme
834 FOOD NUTRITION & DIETETICS Paper | Marking Scheme
835 MASS MEDIA STUDIES Paper | Marking Scheme
836 LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE Paper | Marking Scheme
837 FASHION STUDIES Paper | Marking Scheme
841 YOGA Paper | Marking Scheme
842 EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE & EDUCATION Paper | Marking Scheme
843 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Paper | Marking Scheme

CBSE Board exams 2022 would be conducted for Term 2 in March/April this year. Since there has been an outbreak of COVID 19, the Board had split the syllabus into Term 1 and Term 2 this year. The CBE Term 1 Results are still awaited by the students along with the date sheet for Term 2 exams as well. 

Check|

CBSE Term 2 (Class 10, 12) Datesheet 2022: To Release Soon! Check CBSE Time Tables (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015)

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.