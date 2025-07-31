TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
CEETA PG 2026 Eligibility: Candidates who have completed a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field and obtained at least 50% marks (45% for reserved category) are eligible. Check the CEETA PG Eligibility 2026, including qualification, marks required, and more here.

CEETA PG 2026 Eligibility: The Anna University, Chennai, conducts the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA PG) for admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. offered at University Departments of Anna University, Chennai, Annamalai University and Government & Government Aided Engineering Colleges. The notification for the CEETA PG 2026 exam is expected to be announced in the application process in the month of February 2026, tentatively. Interested candidates should carefully read the notification to check whether they are qualified for this entrance test. The CEETA PG eligibility outlines various components like academic qualification, minimum marks required in the degree, and other related factors. Those who are found ineligible at any stage of the admission process will face disqualification of their candidature in the future. Further details about the CEETA PG 2026 Eligibility are shared below for the candidate’s reference.

CEETA PG 2026 Eligibility

The Anna University, Chennai, releases the eligibility requirements for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA PG) in the official notification PDF. Before applying, candidates must confirm their qualifications to avoid rejection of their candidature at any stage. To be eligible, candidates should have passed a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in the relevant field with minimum required marks. There shall be relaxation in the minimum qualifying marks of the bachelor’s degree for the reserved categories. In this article, we have compiled the detailed CEETA PG 2026 eligibility criteria in terms of academic qualifications, minimum required marks, and other parameters based on the previous year notification for the clarity of the candidates.

CEETA PG Eligibility 2026 Overview

Understanding the CEETA PG eligibility details helps candidates ascertain whether they can appear for the entrance test and the admission process. Other State candidates can also participate in the entrance test, but the eligibility criteria will be stipulated by the admitting authority/University. Here are the key highlights of CEETA PG 2026 eligibility tabulated below for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Anna University, Chennai

Exam Name

Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA PG)

Purpose

Admission to M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan

Exam Level

State level

Frequency

Once a Year

Eligibility

Graduate

Maximum Marks

100

Exam Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

Yes

CEETA PG Eligibility 2026 Educational Qualification (Expected)

Educational Qualifications are an important factor in the CEETA PG Eligibility 2026. Those who are appearing for the final semester/year of examination of the qualifying degree course may also apply for CEETA-PG 2026. Check the expected CEETA PG 2026 educational qualification shared in detail below:

(a) Passed a recognised Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in the relevant field with the minimum required marks.

(i) B.E. / B.Tech. / B.Arch. Degree Programmes

(or)

(ii) B.Pharm. Degree Programmes

(or)

(iii) Master’s Degree in the relevant branch of Science / Arts, which are prescribed.

(b) (i) 10 + 2 + AMIE + 2 Yrs of experience

(or)

(ii) 10 + 3 years diploma (awarded by the State Board of Technical Education) + AMIE + 2 Yrs of experience

Note:

  • Candidates with Section ‘A’ & ‘B’ certificates (A.M.I.E.) and other similar certificates of professional bodies, viz. Aeronautical Society of India, etc., recognised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India and enrolled before the prescribed date are considered to be equivalent to B.E. / B.Tech. Degree holders, only with 2 years of regular full-time experience in the relevant field after completing the course, including project work. An experience certificate shall be submitted by the aspirants.

  • Aspirants who have qualified as AIIA (Associateship Examination of the Indian Institute of Architects) with a valid registration with the Council of Architecture are eligible.

CEETA PG Academic Qualifications 2026 Minimum Required Marks (Expected)

Candidates should obtain the minimum required marks in their qualifying degree to be eligible for the CEETA PG 2026 exam. There shall be relaxation in the minimum required marks for the BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA and ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu in the qualifying degree examination. Check the category-wise CEETA PG 2026 minimum required marks in the bachelor’s degree shared below:

Category

Minimum Marks Required in Qualifying Degree

General

50%

BC, BCM, MBC, SC, SCA and ST

45%

