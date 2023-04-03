Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Central Bank of India announced 5000 vacancies for Apprentices in the Human Capital Management Department. The Central Bank of India Apprentice stipend will be paid on the basis of the location of branches i.e Rural/Semi-Urban branches, Urban branches, and Metro branches.

Check All Details About Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary Here.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary: Central Bank of India, a leading Public Sector Bank has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 5000 vacancies for Apprentices posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in the Human Capital Management Department. The Central Bank of India Apprentice Selection Process includes Online Written Test (Objective Type) and Local Language Proof. Candidates up to 4 times of vacancies will be called for an interview for checking their suitability for the post.

In this article, we will discuss the Central Bank of India Apprentice salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and much more.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Calendar

Check the important dates for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023:

Events Important Dates Opening Date for Online Registration March 20, 2023 Closing Date for Online Registration April 4, 2023 Date of Online Exam (Tentative) April 2023 (2nd Week)

Central Bank of India Apprentice Vacancy 2023

A total of 5000 vacancies are to be filled through the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023. The state-wise distribution of vacancies for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment is discussed below:

State Total Number of Vacancy Gujarat 342 Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 3 Madhya Pradesh 502 Chhattisgarh 134 Chandigarh 43 Haryana 108 Punjab 150 Jammu & Kashmir 26 Himachal Pradesh 63 Tamil Nadu 100 Puducherry 1 Kerala 136 Rajasthan 192 Delhi 141 Assam 135 Manipur 9 Nagaland 7 Arunachal Pradesh 8 Mizoram 2 Meghalaya 8 Tripura 4 Karnataka 70 Telangana 106 Andhra Pradesh 141 Odisha 112 West Bengal 362 Andaman & Nicobar 1 Sikkim 16 Uttar Pradesh 615 Goa 44 Maharashtra 629 Bihar 526 Jharkhand 46

Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary Structure

The Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary will be Rs. 10,000 for Rural/ Semi-Urban Branches, Rs. 12,000 for Urban Branches, and Rs. 15,000 for Metro Branches. As per the official notification, the salary structure for the Central Bank of India Apprentice post is shared below in the table below:

Branches Stipend Diem Allowance Rural/Semi-Urban branches Rs 10000 Rs 225 Urban Branches Rs 12000 Rs 300 Metro Branches Rs 15000 Rs 350

Central Bank of India Apprentice Allowances

Along with the basic Central Bank of India Apprentice Stipend, the newly recruited candidates will receive certain allowances as part of their annual package. The list of Central Bank of India Apprentice allowances is as follows:

Diem Allowance will be paid if the apprentice is made to travel for the official purpose as per the table shared above.

For the above purpose, the apprentice shall be entitled to travel by Sleeper class by train while traveling on duty. For this purpose actual cost of fare incurred for the shortest route will be reimbursed. For travel by road, the actual cost incurred on Public Transport will be reimbursed

The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

An Apprentice shall be entitled to 1 casual leave after completing 1 month of Apprenticeship.

The Apprentice will be entitled to only 4 casual leaves at a time. Leave accumulated, if any will automatically get exhausted on termination/completion of the contract.

No apprentice shall be permitted overtime.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Job Profile

Candidates selected as The roles and responsibilities of the candidates selected for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Job Profile are shared below:

Responsible for delivering after-sales services to the customers of the central bank of India.

Perform multiple works related to day-to-day administrative tasks such as bank operations, sales, and marketing.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Training, Duration, Certificate