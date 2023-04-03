Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary 2023: Check Pay Scale, Allowances, Job Profile

Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary: Central Bank of India, a leading Public Sector Bank has invited online applications for the appointment of eligible candidates against 5000 vacancies for Apprentices posts under the Apprentices Act, 1961 in the Human Capital Management Department. The Central Bank of India Apprentice Selection Process includes Online Written Test (Objective Type) and Local Language Proof. Candidates up to 4 times of vacancies will be called for an interview for checking their suitability for the post.
In this article, we will discuss the Central Bank of India Apprentice salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances, job profile, and much more.
Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Calendar
Check the important dates for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023:
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
Opening Date for Online Registration
|
March 20, 2023
|
Closing Date for Online Registration
|
April 4, 2023
|
Date of Online Exam (Tentative)
|
April 2023 (2nd Week)
Central Bank of India Apprentice Vacancy 2023
A total of 5000 vacancies are to be filled through the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023. The state-wise distribution of vacancies for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment is discussed below:
|
State
|
Total Number of Vacancy
|
Gujarat
|
342
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu
|
3
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
502
|
Chhattisgarh
|
134
|
Chandigarh
|
43
|
Haryana
|
108
|
Punjab
|
150
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
26
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
63
|
Tamil Nadu
|
100
|
Puducherry
|
1
|
Kerala
|
136
|
Rajasthan
|
192
|
Delhi
|
141
|
Assam
|
135
|
Manipur
|
9
|
Nagaland
|
7
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
8
|
Mizoram
|
2
|
Meghalaya
|
8
|
Tripura
|
4
|
Karnataka
|
70
|
Telangana
|
106
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
141
|
Odisha
|
112
|
West Bengal
|
362
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
1
|
Sikkim
|
16
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
615
|
Goa
|
44
|
Maharashtra
|
629
|
Bihar
|
526
|
Jharkhand
|
46
Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary Structure
The Central Bank of India Apprentice Salary will be Rs. 10,000 for Rural/ Semi-Urban Branches, Rs. 12,000 for Urban Branches, and Rs. 15,000 for Metro Branches. As per the official notification, the salary structure for the Central Bank of India Apprentice post is shared below in the table below:
|
Branches
|
Stipend
|
Diem Allowance
|
Rural/Semi-Urban branches
|
Rs 10000
|
Rs 225
|
Urban Branches
|
Rs 12000
|
Rs 300
|
Metro Branches
|
Rs 15000
|
Rs 350
Central Bank of India Apprentice Allowances
Along with the basic Central Bank of India Apprentice Stipend, the newly recruited candidates will receive certain allowances as part of their annual package. The list of Central Bank of India Apprentice allowances is as follows:
- Diem Allowance will be paid if the apprentice is made to travel for the official purpose as per the table shared above.
- For the above purpose, the apprentice shall be entitled to travel by Sleeper class by train while traveling on duty. For this purpose actual cost of fare incurred for the shortest route will be reimbursed. For travel by road, the actual cost incurred on Public Transport will be reimbursed
- The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.
- An Apprentice shall be entitled to 1 casual leave after completing 1 month of Apprenticeship.
- The Apprentice will be entitled to only 4 casual leaves at a time. Leave accumulated, if any will automatically get exhausted on termination/completion of the contract.
- No apprentice shall be permitted overtime.
Central Bank of India Apprentice Job Profile
Candidates selected as The roles and responsibilities of the candidates selected for the Central Bank of India Apprentice Job Profile are shared below:
- Responsible for delivering after-sales services to the customers of the central bank of India.
- Perform multiple works related to day-to-day administrative tasks such as bank operations, sales, and marketing.
Central Bank of India Apprentice Training, Duration, Certificate
- The apprentice shall be imparted On Job Training as applicable to the clerical staff. The Central Bank apprenticeship training shall be deemed to have started from the starting date of training prescribed in the contract of apprenticeship.
- The period of engagement shall be 1 year.
- The Apprenticeship contract shall be terminated if the apprentice does not report at the Bank’s Training venue /Bank Branch on the commencement date of On the Job training.
- The contract of Apprenticeship shall automatically get terminated on the expiry of the Apprenticeship Training period and no separate notice of termination of the contract will be notified by Bank.
- After completion of apprenticeship training, apprentices will need to go through an assessment test covering both the theoretical part as well as On-the-job training component.
- The theory assessment will be conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC) and the Practical assessment will be conducted by the Bank. Subsequently, on the basis of marks scored by the apprentices, an Apprenticeship Certificate jointly with the Central Bank of India - BFSI SSC will be awarded to the apprentices.