CGPDTM Recruitment 2025: The Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry (CGPDTM) has published a notification for the recruitment of Patent Agent and Trade Marks Agent posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Patent Agent Examination 2026 and the Trade Marks Agent Exam 2026 online only on or before August 21, 2025. The Trade Marks Agent Examination 2026 will be conducting the Trade Marks Agent Examination 2026 on 10th January, 2026 (Saturday) at 13 locations across the country. The Patent Agent Examination 2026 will be held on 11th January, 2026. Selection for Trade Marks/Patent Agent will be based on the posts wise different stages test including written exam, interview followed by document verification. CGPDTM Patent Agent Notification 2025

All those candidates willing to apply for the Patent Agent Examination 2026 can check the detailed notification available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below- CGPDTM Patent Agent Notification 2025 Download PDF CGPDTM Agent 2025 Important Dates The organisation will be conducting the written exam for Trade Marks Agent and Patent Agent on January 10 and 11, 2026 across the country. Exams will be conducted at 13 locations indicated in the notification. You can check the posts wise exam schedule given below- Particulars Details Last date of Online Registration Process August 21, 2025 Trade Marks Agent Examination 2026 Scheduled on January 10, 2026 Patent Agent Examination 2026 Scheduled on January 11, 2026 Declaration of Results for Written Examination 10th FEB, 2026 Viva Voce of selected Candidates only physical mode 10th FEB, 2026 Viva Voce of selected Candidates only physical mode 25th Feb to 28th Feb, 2026 Declaration of final results 20th March, 2026

CGPDTM 2205: Structure of Written Examination Selection will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam which will be done on 10th/11th January, 2026. Check Patent Agent Examination 2026 and the Trade Marks Agent Examination 2026 detailed schedule and exam pattern- Particulars Details Marks Paper-I (Two Hours) Objective type; Multiple Choice Questions having one and/or more than one option correct 100 marks Paper-II (Three Hours) Descriptive type 100 marks Check Things to Carry at Exam Hall Candidates are allowed to carry the following to the Examination Hall: Stationary Items – Pen, Pencil, eraser, scale and other requisite stationery item necessary

for writing Examination in a transparent pouch;

Transparent water bottle (however, drinking water will be available at Examination

Centre);

Transparent Examination board

Only analog Wrist watch (No smart watch or watches with special accessary) is allowed.

Watch of any other specification shall not be allowed.

No other item shall be allowed to be carried into the Examination hall

