CGPSC SI Result 2026 Out at psc.cg.gov.in, Download Subedar, Sub Inspector & Platoon Commander Merit List PDF Here

CGPSC SI Prelims Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam result for the posts of Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander (Home Police Department) Exam. The Commission had conducted the preliminary examination on July 12, 2026, across 183 designated examination centers in 33 districts. The result had been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates for next round. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result pdf through the official website-https://psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC SI Prelims Result 2026 Download PDF

The result pdf link is available on the official website for the posts of Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander (Home Police Department). Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result pdf through the link. Alternatively the CGPSC SI Prelims Result 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-