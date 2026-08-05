CGPSC SI Result 2026 Out at psc.cg.gov.in, Download Subedar, Sub Inspector & Platoon Commander Merit List PDF Here
CGPSC SI Prelims Result 2026 PDF has been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) for the posts of Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander (Home Police Department) Exam. The preliminary exam was held on July 12, 2026. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result pdf-https://psc.cg.gov.in. Check all details here.
CGPSC SI Prelims Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam result for the posts of Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander (Home Police Department) Exam. The Commission had conducted the preliminary examination on July 12, 2026, across 183 designated examination centers in 33 districts. The result had been released in PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates for next round. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the result pdf through the official website-https://psc.cg.gov.in.
CGPSC SI Prelims Result 2026 Download PDF
The result pdf link is available on the official website for the posts of Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander (Home Police Department). Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the result pdf through the link. Alternatively the CGPSC SI Prelims Result 2026 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|CGPSC SI Prelims Result 2026
|Download PDF Link
psc.cg.gov.in CGPSC SI Result 2026 Overview
Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had earlier launched the recruitment drive to fill 341 posts of Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander (Home Police Department) across the state. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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CGPSC SI Prelims Result 2026 - Highlights
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Organization
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Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)
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Posts Name
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Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander
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Vacancy
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341
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Type of Question
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Objective-type multiple-choice questions.
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Exam Date
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July 12, 2026
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Mains Exam Date
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October 24, 25, and 26, 2026.
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Number of candidates qualified
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7,301
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Official website
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https://psc.cg.gov.in
How to Download CGPSC SI Result 2026 Online?
Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the CGPSC Subedar/SI/Platoon Commander result from the link available at the official website. You can download the result pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission — www.psc.cg.gov.in.
- Go to the “Results” or “Notifications” section on the homepage.
- Click on the link for the Subedar/Sub Inspector Cadre/Platoon Commander (Home Police Department) Exam-2024 preliminary result.
- The result PDF containing the list of shortlisted candidates will open.
- Download and save the PDF for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.