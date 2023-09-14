CISF Fireman Admit Card 2023 released on cisfrectt.in; Direct Link Here

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2023 Released: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the exam date and admit card for the recruitment of Constable/Fire (Male) 2021 in CISF. On September 14, 2023, CISF released a notice for the exam date of CISF Constable Fire Recruitment. The CISF Constable Fire Exam will be held on 26 September 2023.

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2023 Released: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the exam date and admit card for the recruitment of Constable/Fire (Male) 2021 in CISF. On September 14, 2023, CISF released a notice for the exam date of CISF Constable Fire Recruitment. The CISF Constable Fire Exam will be held on 26 September 2023. Candidates will soon be able to download the admit card for the CISF Constable Fire Written Exam which will be held on 26 September 2023 in 57 cities across the country.

The CISF Constable/Fire (Male) 2021 Admit Card has been released on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card either through the official website or through the direct link provided below.

CISF Fireman Admit Card 2023: Download Link

Candidates can download their CISF Constable/Fire (Male) 2021 Admit Card through the direct download link given below.