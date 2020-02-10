CMDA Recruitment 2020: 131 Vacancies Notified for Junior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts, Apply by 24 Feb

CMDA Recruitment 2020: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Steno and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 February 2020.
Advt. No.1/Estt./CMDA-Recruitment/2020, dated 08.02.2020
Important Date
- Last date for submission of application for CMDA Recruitment 2020: 24 February 2020
CMDA Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Junior Assistant – 34 Posts
- Steno Typist Grade 3 – 24 Posts
- Typist – 10 Posts
- Fieldman – 19 Posts
- Messenger – 44 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Junior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Junior Assistant – Candidate should have any degree from a recognized University.
- Steno Typist Grade 3, Typist – Candidate must be 10th/SSLC Passed with knowledge of typing.
- Fieldman – Candidate must be SSLC Passed.
- Messenger – Candidate must be 8th class passed from a recognized University.
CMDA Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale for Junior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts
- Junior Assistant – 19500 – 62000 (Level-8)
- Steno Typist Grade 3– 65500 (Level-10)
- Typist – 19500 – 62000 (Level-8)
- Fieldman, Messenger – 15700 – 50000 (Level-1)
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Online Application Link
Official Website
CMDA Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for CMDA Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The applications will be filled up till 24 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for reference.
Check latest government jobs:
Sainik School Chhingchhip Recruitment 2020: 15 TGT, LDC, UDC and Other Posts
Air India Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies Notified for Flight Dispatcher, Officer, Supervisor and Other Posts in AASL, Details Here
Dyal Singh College, Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 05 Multi Tasking Staff, Assistant and Other Posts
Central Medical Service Society (CMSS) Recruitment 2020: Apply for Private Secretary and Office Assistant Posts