CMDA Recruitment 2020: 131 Vacancies Notified for Junior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts, Apply by 24 Feb

CMDA Recruitment 2020: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Steno and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 February 2020.

Advt. No.1/Estt./CMDA-Recruitment/2020, dated 08.02.2020

Important Date

Last date for submission of application for CMDA Recruitment 2020: 24 February 2020

CMDA Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Assistant – 34 Posts

Steno Typist Grade 3 – 24 Posts

Typist – 10 Posts

Fieldman – 19 Posts

Messenger – 44 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Assistant – Candidate should have any degree from a recognized University.

Steno Typist Grade 3, Typist – Candidate must be 10th/SSLC Passed with knowledge of typing.

Fieldman – Candidate must be SSLC Passed.

Messenger – Candidate must be 8th class passed from a recognized University.

CMDA Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale for Junior Assistant, Steno and Other Posts

Junior Assistant – 19500 – 62000 (Level-8)

Steno Typist Grade 3– 65500 (Level-10)

Typist – 19500 – 62000 (Level-8)

Fieldman, Messenger – 15700 – 50000 (Level-1)

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Online Application Link



Official Website

CMDA Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for CMDA Recruitment 2020 through the online mode. The applications will be filled up till 24 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for reference.

