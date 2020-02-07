Air India Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies Notified for Flight Dispatcher, Officer, Supervisor and Other Posts in AASL

Air India Recruitment 2020: Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Flight Dispatcher, Officer, Supervisor and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 March 2020.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of application submission for Air India Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020
Air India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Chief of In-Flight Services ( Cabin Safety) – 1 Post
- Deputy Chief Financial Officer – 2 Posts
- Asst. General Manager-Security– 1 Post
- Asst. General Manager-Operations Training– 1 Post
- Synthetic Flight Instructor– 2 Posts
- Sr. Manager-Operations Control Center– 1 Post
- Sr. Manager-Finance– 1 Post
- Supervisor – 51 Posts
- Sr. Manager -Production Planning Control (Engg.) – 2 Posts
- Sr. Manager-Crew Management System– 2 Posts
- Manager-Finance– 1 Post
- Manager-Operations Admin– 2 Posts
- Station Managers (Manager Grade)
- Flight Dispatcher – 7 Posts
Officer
- Operations Control– 3 Posts
- Officer- Slot– 1 Post
- Crew Controller– 9 Posts
- Supervisor (Security)
Air India Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Chief of In-Flight Services (Cabin Safety) – Candidate must be Graduate from a recognized University with two years of experience in the relevant subject.
- Deputy Chief Financial Officer – Candidate must have qualified Associate Chartered Accountant from ICAl/ICWA/MBA( Finance) with two years of experience.
- Asst. General Manager-Security- Candidate must be Post Graduate from a recognized University or its equivalent.
- Asst. General Manager-Operations Training, Sr. Manager-Operations Control Center– Graduate from a recognized University.
- Supervisor – Candidate must be Graduate from a recognized University and should be able to speak Hindi, English and conversant with local language.
Air India Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (1)
Air India Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (2)
Official Website
Air India Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested candidates can apply for Air India Recruitment 2020 through the offline mode by submitting applications to the Alliance Air Personnel Department Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal -1, l.G.I Airport, New Delhi-110037 on or before 4 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked links for educational qualification, eligibility, selection criteria and other details.