Air India Recruitment 2020: 87 Vacancies Notified for Flight Dispatcher, Officer, Supervisor and Other Posts in AASL

Air India Recruitment 2020: Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Flight Dispatcher, Officer, Supervisor and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through the prescribed format on or before 4 March 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application submission for Air India Recruitment 2020: 4 March 2020

Air India Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Chief of In-Flight Services ( Cabin Safety) – 1 Post

Deputy Chief Financial Officer – 2 Posts

Asst. General Manager-Security– 1 Post

Asst. General Manager-Operations Training– 1 Post

Synthetic Flight Instructor– 2 Posts

Sr. Manager-Operations Control Center– 1 Post

Sr. Manager-Finance– 1 Post

Supervisor – 51 Posts

Sr. Manager -Production Planning Control (Engg.) – 2 Posts

Sr. Manager-Crew Management System– 2 Posts

Manager-Finance– 1 Post

Manager-Operations Admin– 2 Posts

Station Managers (Manager Grade)

Flight Dispatcher – 7 Posts

Officer

Operations Control– 3 Posts

Officer- Slot– 1 Post

Crew Controller– 9 Posts

Supervisor (Security)

Air India Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief of In-Flight Services (Cabin Safety) – Candidate must be Graduate from a recognized University with two years of experience in the relevant subject.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer – Candidate must have qualified Associate Chartered Accountant from ICAl/ICWA/MBA( Finance) with two years of experience.

Asst. General Manager-Security- Candidate must be Post Graduate from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Asst. General Manager-Operations Training, Sr. Manager-Operations Control Center– Graduate from a recognized University.

Supervisor – Candidate must be Graduate from a recognized University and should be able to speak Hindi, English and conversant with local language.

Air India Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (1)



Air India Recruitment 2020 Official Notification (2)



Official Website



Air India Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Air India Recruitment 2020 through the offline mode by submitting applications to the Alliance Air Personnel Department Alliance Bhawan, Domestic Terminal -1, l.G.I Airport, New Delhi-110037 on or before 4 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinked links for educational qualification, eligibility, selection criteria and other details.

