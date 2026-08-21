Coal India MT Recruitment 2026: Golden Chance to Apply For Management Trainee posts, Check Indicative Advertisement PDF
Coal India MT Recruitment 2026: Coal India Limited (CIL) has released detailed notification for Management Trainees based on GATE-2027 Score posts on its official website. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.
Coal India MT Recruitment 2026: Coal India Limited (CIL) is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. It is the largest coal producing company in the world, employing approximately 2.09 lakh people and contributing around 75% of India's total coal production. Recently, CIL has opened applications for various Management Trainee posts based on GATE-2027 Score. Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for these posts can submit their applications online through official website-https://www.coalindia.in.
Here you will get complete details about the Coal India MT application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
Coal India MT Recruitment 2026 Notification
Coal India Limited (CIL) has uploaded the indicative recruitment notification regarding the Management Trainee posts on its official website. CIL is set to recruit bright young Mining Engineering graduates to support its transformation into a multifarious business organization. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can download the indicative notification available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-
|Coal India MT Recruitment 2026
|Notification Link
Coal India MT 2026 Important Date
The organization has uploaded the indicative notification including the online application schedule for the Management Trainee posts posts. You can check the detailed schedule given below.
|Last Date To Submit Online application
|September 21, 2026
Coal India MT 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The detailed advertisement providing you with all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, selection and application process will be released on CIL Website www.coalindia.in under the link “Career with CIL.” You can check the indicative notification given in the article.
What is the basis for the recruitment of Management Trainees?
The recruitment of Management Trainees posts for Mining Engineering graduates is based on the GATE-2027 Score. Candidates wishing to be considered must appear in the GATE-2027 examination for the Mining Engineering paper.
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