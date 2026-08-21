Coal India MT Recruitment 2026: Coal India Limited (CIL) is a coveted destination for many aspiring job seekers who dream of securing a government job. It is the largest coal producing company in the world, employing approximately 2.09 lakh people and contributing around 75% of India's total coal production. Recently, CIL has opened applications for various Management Trainee posts based on GATE-2027 Score. Eligible and interested candidates seeking to apply for these posts can submit their applications online through official website-https://www.coalindia.in. Here you will get complete details about the Coal India MT application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links. Coal India MT Recruitment 2026 Notification

Coal India Limited (CIL) has uploaded the indicative recruitment notification regarding the Management Trainee posts on its official website. CIL is set to recruit bright young Mining Engineering graduates to support its transformation into a multifarious business organization. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can download the indicative notification available on the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below- Coal India MT Recruitment 2026 Notification Link Coal India MT 2026 Important Date The organization has uploaded the indicative notification including the online application schedule for the Management Trainee posts posts. You can check the detailed schedule given below. Last Date To Submit Online application September 21, 2026