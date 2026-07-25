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College of Engineering Perumon KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Round 1 and Round 2 Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 15:50 IST

Admission to the College of Engineering has started as per the KEAM cutoff 2026. Round 2 cutoff is released for admission to B.Tech courses in various branches. Check for branch-wise Round 1 and Round 2 shared below.

College of Engineering Perumon KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Round 1 and Round 2 Ranks
College of Engineering Perumon KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Round 1 and Round 2 Ranks

College of Engineering Perumon admission has started for the 2026 session. Engineering aspirants can take admission to B.Tech and B.E. courses offered at the college in Kerala. Admission to engineering courses is based on the KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) cutoff 2026. With the release of Round 2 opening and closing ranks on July 20, 2026, by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, candidates can assess their admission options based on the cutoff range. 

Candidates aiming for admission to the college can check for Round 1 and Round 2 tables shared below. It highlights admission options under state merit (SM) quota. 

KEAM Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Round 1 Ranks 

As per the KEAM 2026 Round 2 cutoff, here is a list of branches and their closing ranks for admission to the College of Engineering Perumon, Kollam. The seat is based on state merit list, so students from the Kerala can benefit from the the KEAM seat allotments. 

Here is a list of branches along with their closing ranks. Candidates can check through Round 1 ranks to assess the admission possibilities during Round 1, followed with Round 2. 

  • Computer Science and Engineering- 15412

  • Electronics and Communication Engineering- 22944

  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 30460

  • Mechanical Engineering- 28182

  • Artificial Intelligence and Data Science- 24285

  • Electronics and Computer Engineering- 35420

Course Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Computer Science and Engineering

SM

15412

Electronics and Communication Engineering

SM

22944

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

SM

30460

Mechanical Engineering

SM

28182

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

SM

24285

Electronics and Computer Engineering

SM

35420

KEAM Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Round 2 Ranks 

For KEAM Round 2 cutoff 2026, candidates can check the branch-wise closing ranks shared below. 

  • Computer Science and Engineering- 16395

  • Electronics and Communication Engineering-24463

  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 32755

  • Mechanical Engineering- 31160

  • Artificial Intelligence and Data Science- 25927

  • Electronics and Computer Engineering- 40930

Course Name

Category

Cutoff Rank

Computer Science and Engineering

SM

16395

Electronics and Communication Engineering

SM

24463

Electrical and Electronics Engineering

SM

32755

Mechanical Engineering

SM

31160

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

SM

25927

Electronics and Computer Engineering

SM

40930

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Jul 25, 2026, 15:50 IST

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