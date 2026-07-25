College of Engineering Perumon KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Round 1 and Round 2 Ranks
Admission to the College of Engineering has started as per the KEAM cutoff 2026. Round 2 cutoff is released for admission to B.Tech courses in various branches. Check for branch-wise Round 1 and Round 2 shared below.
College of Engineering Perumon admission has started for the 2026 session. Engineering aspirants can take admission to B.Tech and B.E. courses offered at the college in Kerala. Admission to engineering courses is based on the KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) cutoff 2026. With the release of Round 2 opening and closing ranks on July 20, 2026, by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, candidates can assess their admission options based on the cutoff range.
Candidates aiming for admission to the college can check for Round 1 and Round 2 tables shared below. It highlights admission options under state merit (SM) quota.
KEAM Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Round 1 Ranks
As per the KEAM 2026 Round 2 cutoff, here is a list of branches and their closing ranks for admission to the College of Engineering Perumon, Kollam. The seat is based on state merit list, so students from the Kerala can benefit from the the KEAM seat allotments.
Here is a list of branches along with their closing ranks. Candidates can check through Round 1 ranks to assess the admission possibilities during Round 1, followed with Round 2.
-
Computer Science and Engineering- 15412
-
Electronics and Communication Engineering- 22944
-
Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 30460
-
Mechanical Engineering- 28182
-
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science- 24285
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Electronics and Computer Engineering- 35420
|
Course Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
SM
|
15412
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
SM
|
22944
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
SM
|
30460
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
SM
|
28182
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
SM
|
24285
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
SM
|
35420
KEAM Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Round 2 Ranks
For KEAM Round 2 cutoff 2026, candidates can check the branch-wise closing ranks shared below.
-
Computer Science and Engineering- 16395
-
Electronics and Communication Engineering-24463
-
Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 32755
-
Mechanical Engineering- 31160
-
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science- 25927
-
Electronics and Computer Engineering- 40930
|
Course Name
|
Category
|
Cutoff Rank
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
SM
|
16395
|
Electronics and Communication Engineering
|
SM
|
24463
|
Electrical and Electronics Engineering
|
SM
|
32755
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
SM
|
31160
|
Artificial Intelligence and Data Science
|
SM
|
25927
|
Electronics and Computer Engineering
|
SM
|
40930
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