College of Engineering Perumon KEAM Cutoff 2026: Check Branch-Wise Round 1 and Round 2 Ranks

College of Engineering Perumon admission has started for the 2026 session. Engineering aspirants can take admission to B.Tech and B.E. courses offered at the college in Kerala. Admission to engineering courses is based on the KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) cutoff 2026. With the release of Round 2 opening and closing ranks on July 20, 2026, by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, candidates can assess their admission options based on the cutoff range.

Candidates aiming for admission to the college can check for Round 1 and Round 2 tables shared below. It highlights admission options under state merit (SM) quota.

KEAM Cutoff 2026: Branch-Wise Round 1 Ranks

As per the KEAM 2026 Round 2 cutoff, here is a list of branches and their closing ranks for admission to the College of Engineering Perumon, Kollam. The seat is based on state merit list, so students from the Kerala can benefit from the the KEAM seat allotments.